Narooma residents enjoyed the spectacle of beautifully restored traditional boats over the weekend.
More than 40 boats from as far afield as Victoria, Canberra and the Central Coast congregated in Wagonga Inlet on Friday, November 11, for the Narooma Boats Afloat Festival.
Graham Peachey, Narooma Boats Afloat president, said between 80 and 90 boating enthusiasts attended the welcome barbecue.
For the first time in the festival's 16-year history, Saturday's morning tea was served on the water.
"It was served off Stewart Long's boat the Huon Islander and people filed past in an orderly way," Mr Peachey said.
The 1929-built Huon Islander was the Bruny Island Ferry.
The Gala Dinner, held at Club Narooma, was a full house with 85 people.
It was there that the Malcolm McKay Best Boat award was presented.
Mr Peachey said the award, named for one of the festival's founders, is quite a prestigious one in the boating community.
The winner, I K Brunell, was a 1970's inspired steamboat, according to owner Rodney Martin from Emerald in Victoria.
Stewart Long, a member of the Narooma Boats Afloat club said it took six years to build, with the owner doing the engineering part and his son restoring the rest of the boat.
"There are some pretty slick boatbuilders.
"Even though they are only amateurs they are very clever about what they do," Mr Long said.
Mr Peachey said the owner had been interested in steamboats since he was six years old and restored the boat with second-hand materials.
"He was a very understated man who spoke of his son's heroic efforts on the boat," Mr Peachey said.
Unfortunately the very popular Grand Parade when the boats make their way across Wagonga Inlet and under the bridge to do a few laps around Mill Bay couldn't go ahead on Sunday morning.
"There was lightening about and we always err on the side of caution," Mr Peachey said.
"There was heavy rain, lightning and BOM was showing a band of very heavy rain plus there was the tide.
"These are small boats and if they had a battle with the tide under the bridge they might not have made it," he said.
For Mr Peachey the festival's highlight was people with a shared interest coming together, showing off their boats and the atmosphere that brings.
"There are many beautifully restored boats, almost works of art," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
