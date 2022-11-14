Len battled on until Janet, with her yellow ball sitting at hoop 12, twice missed scoring with her red ball at hoop 10. Len took the advantage to use the languishing red ball with his blue and black balls and score with both at hoops 10 and 11. As the final minute of play ticked over Len Favier went to the lead to win 22-20. Perhaps the effect of the hot sunshine on Janet's English complexion was the deciding factor on the day.

