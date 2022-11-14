Narooma News

Narooma, Dalmeny sports enjoyed in fine weather

Updated November 15 2022 - 10:15am, first published November 14 2022 - 11:12am
Narooma Croquet

Most recently at Club Dalmeny members of the Narooma Croquet Club have participated in a program chock full of croquet competition matches. On fine, warm, sunny days 14 players competed in 20 matches of golf croquet, one match of ricochet croquet and the first match of the Christmas Cup in association croquet. They played an aggregate of 52 matches. Diane Sims and Marlene Gerrard were the leading players, each with five wins and three losses.

