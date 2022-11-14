Most recently at Club Dalmeny members of the Narooma Croquet Club have participated in a program chock full of croquet competition matches. On fine, warm, sunny days 14 players competed in 20 matches of golf croquet, one match of ricochet croquet and the first match of the Christmas Cup in association croquet. They played an aggregate of 52 matches. Diane Sims and Marlene Gerrard were the leading players, each with five wins and three losses.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
November 3 - 10 players presented for a schedule of six matches of golf croquet. Scores were very close with three matches decided by one point. Jean Phillips and Marlene Gerrard were the most successful competitors with two wins each. Detailed scores:
- Game 1 - Louise Starkie 7-3 Lil Haysom.
- Game 2 - Diane Sims and Jean Phillips 7-5 Janet Jones and Lesley Miles.
- Game 3 - Cathy Sforcina and Marlene Gerrard 7-6 John Gerrard and Mary Ryan.
- Game 4 - Jean Phillips 7-6 Louise Starkie and Lil Haysom.
- Game 5 - Janet Jones 7-6 Lesley Miles.
- Game 6 - Lesley Miles and Marlene Gerrard 7-5 Janet Jones and Cathy Sforcina.
November 7 - The golf croquet competition continued with eight players participating in seven matches. Three players produced outstanding results of three clear wins each, these being Marlene Gerrard, Diane Sims and Reg Shooter. Detailed scores were:
- Game 7 - Louise Starkie and Marlene Gerrard 7-5 Nevis Res and Jean Phillips.
- Game 8 - Diane Sims and Reg Shooter 7-3 Lesley Miles and John Gerrard.
- Game 9 - Lesley Miles and Reg Shooter 7-6 Diane Sims and John Gerrard.
- Game 10 - Marlene Gerrard and Reg Shooter 7-4 John Gerrard and Jean Phillips.
- Game 11 - Diane Sims and Nevis Res 7-2 Lesley Miles and Louise Starkie.
- Game 12 - Marlene Gerrard 7-6 Jean Phillips.
- Game 13 - Diane Sims 7-4 Lesley Miles.Golf and Ricochet Croquet Competition
November 10 - In blazing sunshine, a mixture of croquet games was scheduled. There was ricochet croquet programmed for court 2; and a further seven matches of golf croquet on court 1. Len Favier was the outstanding player, being unbeaten in his three golf croquet matches, during which he scored three hoops with relatively difficult jump shots. Jean Phillips and Lesley Miles also performed creditably with two wins each. Detailed scores on Court 2 - Ricochet Croquet:
- Game 14 - After getting out to a good lead for most of this match, playing partners Lesley Miles and Diane Sims were run down in an exciting finish by their opponents, Janet Jones and Cathy Sforcina, who finally won with a score of 12-9.
Court 1 - Golf Croquet:
- Game 15 - Jean Phillips and John Gerrard 7-5 Marlene Gerrard and Louise Starkie.
- Game 16 - Len Favier 7-2 Julie Kelso.Game 17 - Jean Phillips 7-3 Julie Kelso and John Gerrard.
- Game 18 - Len Favier 7-6 Louise Starkie and Marlene Gerrard.
- Game 19 - Len Favier and Julie Kelso (sub Cathy Sforcina) 7-4 John Gerrard and Marlene Gerrard.
Court 2 - Golf Croquet:
- Game 20 - Diane Sims and Lesley Miles 7-3 Cathy Sforcina and Janet Jones.
- Game 21 - Lesley Miles 7-3 Diane Sims.Association Croquet Regular Competition
November 12 - The match of the week in round 1 of the Christmas Cup of association handicap croquet. Janet Jones, with a handicap of 10 conceded 8 bisques (free shots) to her opponent, Len Favier on a handicap of 18. This handicap proved to be the decisive factor in the match, whereby Len Favier saved one bisque until the ninth hoop, allowing him to pass Janet Jones in the final five minutes of the match.
In the beginning Len Favier used five of his bisques to gain an advantage and lead 7 to 3 after 50 minutes. Then at the 65-minute mark Janet Jones played a magnificently angled jump shot with the red ball over the yellow ball to score at hoop 4. This led to Janet gaining a break to lead 11 to 8.
Len battled on until Janet, with her yellow ball sitting at hoop 12, twice missed scoring with her red ball at hoop 10. Len took the advantage to use the languishing red ball with his blue and black balls and score with both at hoops 10 and 11. As the final minute of play ticked over Len Favier went to the lead to win 22-20. Perhaps the effect of the hot sunshine on Janet's English complexion was the deciding factor on the day.
November 10 - The later players in the field of 138 had to contend with very strong winds and their scores suffered accordingly. In A Grade Hal Fraser returned to winning form with 39 points off his handicap of 12, one more than Michael Turner and three more than Ian Miller.
Colin Pratt posted the best score of the day in winning B Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 15, with Rod Shepherd and Ross Giblett in the minor positions on 39 and 38 points respectively.
C Grade resulted in a three-way countback on 37 points where Harry Alexander from Moore Park prevailed off his handicap of 27 ahead of Geoff Broadfoot and George Matheson who at last had something to smile about.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Paul Lefel on 3, Bill Hannam and David Holt on 9, Mal Gregor on 14 and Murray Walpole on 17, while the ballc ompetition went down to the end of 33 points.
November 12 - The field of 143 players enjoyed excellent conditions throughout and the scores reflected this. Rory Kleeman took out A Grade with 42 points off his handicap of 11 with Paul Lefel and Bill Hannam in the minor positions with 39 and 38 points respectively.
B Grade registered some outstanding scores with 11 players posting 38 points or better. The best performed was Anton Galloway with 43 points off his handicap of 18,while a three-way countback on 42 points favoured Dorelle Monteith and Karl Knoll, with Gary Leahy missing out.
In C Grade John Gregs finished on top with 40 points off his handicap of 28, one more than Kathleen Roberts in second place. Rene Faurschou took the remaining position with 38 points on a countback from Wendy Lowe.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Dorelle Monteith on 3, Rod Fletcher, Glenn Brown and Wendy Lowe on 9, Norm Baxendale on 14 and Wayne Houston on 17 while the balls went down to the first of the 34 points range.
Club Dalmeny results for November 13: Our L-Rentacar G-Harold was in charge of cards for the 30 bowlers on a fine, windy at times, Monday afternoon. Once again the "points" system deciding the winners on 22 1/2 in Pom Kennedy, E-Curb-back Cover-outs and B-Harold Leg-Inter from the runners-up on 19 1/2 in Snoopy-Leigh, Derf-back Via-kins and Emberly Bootprint while Chef Keith scored the first resting toucher with the $229 jackpot going to a select group of bowlers in Peter Pom, Chris Silver-Jones, Graham or Brett, Steal Forrest, Up and Down Orless and the Goose.
The lucky losers on rink 6 were Bennie or Kenny, Cobber Peter and Chef Keith and the wrong bias sinners on the day were Docker Ian, Bruce, who wrapped it up, the Spade and a returning John Scarlet-Lady. The raffle winners so well run by Pete Rum-back 100 were Browny, the Goose and that Bruce guy again.
In fine and very windy conditions on Thursday Pete Rum-back 100 carded 22 players, again, for the continuing male/female "practice for the women's pennant team", and had the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 21 in Shark Finn, Brett or Graham, Ken or bennie and gospeller Bob from the runners-up on 8 in Punter Alan, Chef Keith, B'Harry Leginter and G'Harry L-Rentacar.
The Silent Minority handed-in the first resting-toucher and the wrong bias sinners included two Pairs by gospeller Anne and the not so Well-ya-no-more Ski bloke and the Silent Minority also gave up the $100 jackpot. The raffle winners blended in by Chef Keith were Anne again, the Off-white Pork bloke and the Goose.
The Friday night games were drowned out by a downpour that filled the greens.
In the final of the Consistency, starting on equal, Marty the Seaman was slow out of the blocks but soon caught up to and passed the Well-ya-no-more ski bloke leading 24/16 at the 4th end and played consistently until the 14th end where the Skier passed Marty to lead 73/67 and went on to record a fine win in the keenly contested match 105/95 at the 20th end. Well done Illya and Marty and to all who took part in this first-up game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.