You might see Santa and his elves coasting along the Princes Highway with a very important delivery this Christmas.
A group of bikies are riding from East Lynne to Bega Hospital to bring festive cheer to sick children this Christmas.
Ted Hopkins and Pedro Keenan from Easy Riders Australia are organising a toy donation drive raising funds and collecting toys to be donated to bushfire affected children and kids spending Christmas in hospital.
"We want to give the bikers down here a good name because a lot of people associate bikes with outlaw motorcyclists, and not everyone is an outlaw," Mr Hopkins said.
"There's still a lot of people recovering from fires.
"The kids seem to miss out in the recovery."
On December 4, more than 50 bikes and 20 cars, all dressed in Christmas costumes and adorned with festive decorations, will leave the East Lynne service station.
They will be stopping at Cobargo Hotel to give toys to bushfire victims before heading to Bega Hospital to gift toys to sick children.
Already the pair have collected more than $2000 worth of donations.
Mr Keenan said he was blown away with the community's response.
"Seeing the kids get presents is the main thing - that's why we are doing it," he said.
The Christmas procession will be meeting at East Lynne fuel station at 8am on December 4. The community is invited to come along and support.
They will leave at 9:30am, arriving at Cobargo Hotel at midday and Bega Hospital around 3pm. They will then return to Cobargo Hotel for live music, drawing the raffles and a visit from Santa.
For more information, to register or donate, contact Ted at tedhopkins100@gmail.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
