Narooma Rotary is hosting a screening of 'The Lost King' to raise awareness and funds to continue the fight to globally eradicate polio.
"Polio is a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today," Narooma Rotary president Andrew Lawson said.
"When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative more than 30 years ago, polio paralyzed 1000 children every day. Cases due to wild poliovirus have declined by more than 99.9 per cent since then. Wild poliovirus remains endemic in two countries - Afghanistan and Pakistan."
With polio nearly eradicated, the global Rotary community and its partners are trying to sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.
It's feared disruptions to routine vaccination programs around the world are disrupting the fight against polio. Detection of isolated cases this year in countries where polio had been eradicated for a number of years was a wake-up call.
Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts.
The movie is a dramatisation of the story of an amateur historian who initiated the search to find King Richard III's remains which had been lost for more than 500 years. They were found under a car park in Leicester.
Narooma Rotary is encouraging movie-goers to dress up for the screening, perhaps as an archeologist or medieval king.
The screening is at Narooma Kinema on Sunday 4 December at 6.30pm for 7pm start.
All tickets are $20 and include nibbles and drinks from 6.30 before film. To book, call the Kinema 4476 2352.
