Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Narooma Rotary are hosting a screening of 'The Lost King' to fundraise in the fight against polio

Updated November 29 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma Rotary's amateur archaeologist David McInnes need look no further for The Lost King than Narooma Kinema this Sunday December 4 from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Narooma Rotary is hosting a screening of 'The Lost King' to raise awareness and funds to continue the fight to globally eradicate polio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.