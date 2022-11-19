A genuine 1956 Bristol double decker bus is for sale in Milton, but how did owner Fergus Lynch get his hands on such an item?
Truth is, the bus has travelled around more of Australia than one might think.
According to Mr Lynch (who initially bought the bus to convert it into a tiny home) the bus began its life in Bristol, United Kingdom in the 1950s where it was used as a normal service bus.
"It was eventually shipped to Melbourne, Australia in 1972 to be a part of a bus tour business," he said.
However, before it drove into the hands of Mr Lynch, in 2002 the bus belonged to a gentleman in Shellharbour who used it for his touring ukulele business.
"Before I owned the bus, it was used as a travelling ukulele school in Shellharbour and the Illawarra," he said.
"The kids loved learning in a double decker bus, it was fun for them."
Eventually, Mr Lynch purchased the bus when it went up for sale in 2020 with the intentions of turning it into a tiny home.
"We wanted to cut back, spend less and this was the perfect way to do that," he said.
The bus, which is officially known as a 'Bristol Lodekkas Bus' is only one of eight in Australia and New Zealand, according to the 'Bristol Commercial Vehicles Enthusiasts' website.
However now, with subdivisions occurring on his block in Milton where the bus resides, Mr Lynch can no longer keep it on the property.
"There's just not going to be enough room for it," he said.
The bus is now for sale, where Mr Lynch hopes a collector will purchase it.
"It all still works, it's still drivable, in fact it was only serviced last week," Mr Lynch said.
Where he has received offers for the bus, Mr Lynch has said if he cannot sell it, it will be moved to another property just outside of Canberra.
"I would rather have it closer, but what can you do?" he said.
The bus has been put up for sale on various websites, where Mr Lynch is hopeful someone who will "treat it with the respect it deserves", will purchase the vehicle and it can continue its life travelling around Australia.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
