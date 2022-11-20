To help fit in all the sessions, twilight croquet was introduced last Wednesday afternoon for the summer season we are all hoping will eventuate. Altogether 13 players contested 13 matches of golf croquet and two matches of ricochet croquet. Eight players were absent due to family commitments, travel and niggling injuries. Andrew Morrison, a highly credentialed player from Manly Club, who was visiting the Eurobodalla Coast, participated in the Monday golf croquet competition.

