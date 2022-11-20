Last week, in sunny weather and on the newly renovated greens at Club Dalmeny, three days of competition were programmed by Narooma Croquet Club. There were three sessions of golf croquet and two sessions of ricochet croquet, the latter replacing association croquet for the week.
To help fit in all the sessions, twilight croquet was introduced last Wednesday afternoon for the summer season we are all hoping will eventuate. Altogether 13 players contested 13 matches of golf croquet and two matches of ricochet croquet. Eight players were absent due to family commitments, travel and niggling injuries. Andrew Morrison, a highly credentialed player from Manly Club, who was visiting the Eurobodalla Coast, participated in the Monday golf croquet competition.
The leading player by a wide margin was Lesley Miles. In the recent review of handicaps Lesley had her handicap reduced by a small margin. However it is becoming apparent by her recent performances that the handicapper might have been too lenient.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
November 15 - Last Monday week there were six games of golf croquet with seven participating players. Lesley Miles, Andrew Morrison (twice) and Jean Phillips each won their matches when playing solo against a doubles pairing.
The two doubles matches were closely contested having been decided by one point. Andrew Morrison and Lesley Miles were the leading players. Allison from Marine Rescue was trying out croquet for the second time. Detailed scores, all on the lush court 1, were:
Golf and Ricochet Croquet Competition
Wednesday Twilight November 16 - Last Wednesday afternoon one game each of ricochet croquet (similar rules to that of association croquet with an extra two strokes after striking another ball) and golf croquet were contested between Diane Sims and Cathy Sforcina, the former winning both matches as follows.
Golf and Ricochet Croquet Competition November 17 - Last Thursday morning six matches of golf croquet and one match of ricochet Croquet were scheduled with six participating players.
In golf croquet Lesley Miles shone out with three wins, whether playing in doubles combinations (two wins) or when playing solo against a doubles pairing (one win). Marlene Gerrard won both her singles matches. The one ricochet croquet match was closely contested between Janet Jones and Len Favier. Detailed scores were Court 1 Golf Croquet:
Court 2 - Ricochet Croquet:
Association Croquet Handicap Christmas Cup - Rounds 2 and 3 of the association handicap Christmas Cup have been re-scheduled to a date to be fixed.
Weekly Awards - Lesley Miles dramatically climbed from fifth place on the previous week to dominate the rankings last week by being two wins ahead of the field and racking up a very high points average score. So Lesley Miles, being easily the leading player of the week, was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award'.
Andrew Morrison, visitor from the Manly Club, was ranked second with three clear wins and Marlene Gerrard was third with two wins and a high average points score. As the awards only go to local players, Marlene Gerrard was presented with the 'Pink Pig award'. In fourth place was Diane Sims with two wins and only 0.07 points average behind Marlene Gerrard.
Cobber Peter fished out the cards for a full green of 38 bowlers on a fine, full blown Monday afternoon. The the lowest winning margin decided the winners on 1. This was Chris Silver-Jones, Graham or Brett and Fencing Peter Pom from the runners-up on 9 in Derf-back Via-kins and Emberly Bootprint. The first resting toucher, with his first bowl, went off to Bennie or Kennie.
The $100 jackpot stayed in the bag. Meanwhile the lucky losers on rink 12 (when the correct numbers had been used) were Snoopy Leigh, E-Curb-back Cover-outs and B-Harold Leg-Inter.
The sole wrong bias sinner was Snoopy while the Jones boy rustled up the raffle winners in Nod-back Heavenless, and John Scarlet-Lady.
Thankfully once again fine and very windy conditions were enjoyed on Thursday.
This had G-Harold L-Rentacar hiring 18 bowlers where the "points" system decided the winners on 22 in the Goose, Pete Rum-back 100 and gospeller Bob from the runners-up on 17 1/2 in Peter the Hat, Greg Pa-sole-Y and Potty-me Chair-off.
Brett or Graham scored the first resting toucher and the wrong bias sinner of the day was the Spade but the $100 jackpot stayed in the bag. The raffle winners shovelled around by Doug were a magnanimous Rustler Jones. He returned his winnings back to next week's pool, Punter Alan and Bennie or Ken, both of whom, didn't.
The Friday Twilights had the winners as gospeller Surp-back, young first-time bowler Leah and the Goose with Leah taking out the first resting toucher. Meanwhile the Southern Eurobodalla Plumbing lucky draw prize was handed back in for another go next week.
Don't forget next Sunday's Juke Box Bowls starting at 12 noon for the this year's last get together. Also don't forget to get your names down for the 2022 season presentation night and Christmas party on December 13.
