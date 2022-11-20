Narooma News

Strong bowls and croquet competition at Narooma, Dalmeny

Updated November 22 2022 - 9:16am, first published November 21 2022 - 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Narooma Croquet

Last week, in sunny weather and on the newly renovated greens at Club Dalmeny, three days of competition were programmed by Narooma Croquet Club. There were three sessions of golf croquet and two sessions of ricochet croquet, the latter replacing association croquet for the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.