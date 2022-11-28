Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Around 2500 people enjoy Bermagui's Taste of Seafood Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:42pm, first published November 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe, Billie, Anna Sofie, Milly, Bella, Kaely and Ben enjoying the Taste of Seafood Festival at Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf on Friday, November 25. Picture by Marion Williams

Bermagui was buzzing on the weekend with the Taste of Seafood Festival at Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.