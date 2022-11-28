Strong competition in croquet and golf

November 22 - The second round of the association handicap Christmas Cup was conducted in a match on court 2 between Janet Jones and Christine Stent. Janet Jones was keen to amend her surprise loss the previous round to remain in the competition. Christine Stent, returning after a spell, received 6 bisques (free shots) from Janet due to the handicap difference. Nevertheless, Christine used all her bisques early in the match to go to a 5-0 lead. When the wind abated, Janet Jones built momentum to go to a lead and win the match easily 26-10 with 39 minutes and 30 seconds left on the time clock. The next rounds will be decisive with Len Favier and Janet Jones in the lead with one win each, but with Janet accumulating 46 points, so Len, on 22 points, has to win his next match.

