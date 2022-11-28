Strong competition in croquet and golf

Last week Narooma Croquet Club conducted three sessions of croquet competition at Club Dalmeny. The second round of the association handicap Christmas cup was held on Tuesday and golf croquet competition on both Monday and Thursday. Twilight croquet on Wednesday was cancelled. Overall 13 players participated in 15 matches of croquet and Lesley Miles clearly retained the title of leading player. Again eight players were absent due to family commitments, travel activities and medical appointments. November 21 - Last Monday week there were seven matches of golf croquet scheduled with six contesting players.
There were three matches comprising a contest of one player solo against a doubles pairing, two doubles matches and two singles matches. Veteran Reg Shooter returned to form winning his three matches comprehensively - two singles and one when playing solo against a doubles pair. Lesley Miles also won three matches - two doubles and one also when playing solo against a doubles pair, with one loss. Detailed scores, all on the well-prepared court 1, were:
Association Croquet Handicap Christmas Cup
November 22 - The second round of the association handicap Christmas Cup was conducted in a match on court 2 between Janet Jones and Christine Stent. Janet Jones was keen to amend her surprise loss the previous round to remain in the competition. Christine Stent, returning after a spell, received 6 bisques (free shots) from Janet due to the handicap difference. Nevertheless, Christine used all her bisques early in the match to go to a 5-0 lead. When the wind abated, Janet Jones built momentum to go to a lead and win the match easily 26-10 with 39 minutes and 30 seconds left on the time clock. The next rounds will be decisive with Len Favier and Janet Jones in the lead with one win each, but with Janet accumulating 46 points, so Len, on 22 points, has to win his next match.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
November 24 - Last Thursday morning the schedule of golf croquet continued with seven further matches contested by nine players - four of whom were returning from Monday's round of competition.
There were three doubles matches, two singles matches and two matches with a solo player (Lesley Miles in game 13 and Diane Sims in game 11) winning against a doubles pairing. Three players totted up two wins, namely, Marlene Gerrard, Lesley Miles and Diane Sims. Detailed scores were:
Weekly AwardsLesley Miles maintained her rise to the top of the table with a second week of five games wins and with still a very high points average score of 4.86. So Lesley Miles, being again easily the leading player of the week, retained the 'Blue Cow Award'.
Marlene Gerrard rose to second this week from last week's third, with 4 wins and a good average points score of 3.25. Therefore Marlene Gerrard received the award of the 'Pink Pig'. In third place was Reg Shooter, a consistent winner, with a clear record of 3 wins and no losses and a massive 7.13 points average.
November 24 - Some excellent scores were posted by some players in the field of 130 where Scot Ker had a six-under par round off his scratch handicap to record 42 points with one eagle, 6 birdies and 9 pars in winning A Grade. Runner-up was Enrico Casagrande from Royal Canberra on 41 points while Rob Russack edged out Matt Dunn on 39 points to take the third position.
In B Grade Ross Giblett continued his recent good form in registering 43 points off his handicap of 19 with Chris Goldsmith and Anton Galloway in the minor positions on 40 and 39 points respectively.
In C Grade Jock Munro turned back the glory clock with 47 points off hishandicap of 28, even though he scored only 4 pars in his round. Robert Mettam took second place on 40 points with Norm Watson in third place on 39 points.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Murray Walpole on 3, Richard Goodridge and Perry Pericleous on 9, Mitch Jeffery on 14 and Darrin Stollz now on 17, while the balls went down to the start of the 34 points range. With eagles on 6 and 12 respectively, Graham Tasker and Jim Doel received scanty reward for their efforts as the eagle's nest had been claimed the previous week.
November 26 - Very pleasant conditions welcomed the field of 149 players to the tee where A Grade was taken out by Dominic Connaughton with 42 points off his handicap of 11. Matt Dunn took second position on 41 points while Rob Russack took third place for the second time this week with 39 points on countback ahead of Peter Ward.
In B Grade Steve Marsden enjoyed a long overdue victory with 40 points off his handicap of 15, albeit on countback from Wayne Houston. John Rimmer from Queenscliff took third place with 38 points on countback ahead of Will Monteith.
C Grade went to Frank Jakubowski with 38 points off his handicap of 21. A three-way countback on 37 points decided the minor positions in favour of Nicole Harris and Jennifer Walker, with Jane Blomfield missing out. The nearest-the-pin winners were Diane Knoll on 3, Mark Anderson on 9, Scott Edwards from Federal on 14 and Ben Ritchie on 17, while the ball competition went down to most of the 34 points range.
