On Sunday, December 4, CWA Narooma is holding a climate change-themed fundraiser.
A proportion of the funds raised from the Mega Garage Sale will go to the CWA of NSW's Disaster Relief Fund to help people affected by floods.
The Mega Garage Sale will see the CWA Narooma Rooms at 96 Princes Highway packed with books, clothing (mostly women's), shoes, handbags and pre-loved items of all sorts.
There will also be plants that members have potted and home-baked goodies for sale.
The association's disaster relief fund committee was currently assessing how best to distribute additional flood relief and was encouraging flood-affected branches to apply for assistance in the form of vouchers for essential household items that can be distributed in their local community.
State president Joy Beames urged authorities to roll out financial assistance packages as quickly as possible and to minimise red tape and delays in getting money to where it was urgently needed.
People attending the garage sale will be able to see improvements to the CWA Narooma Rooms.
CWA Narooma recently received a grant to make its rooms a heatwave/bushfire safety hub for the community.
Joanne King, the branch's publicity officer, said Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) obtained grants to upgrade the rooms.
"They approached us and asked if we wanted to apply for a grant to do this and they have led it," Ms King said.
SHASA is a community group working on solar energy and other environmentally-friendly projects around Eurobodalla shire.
Through the grant the CWA Narooma Rooms now have solar panels on the roof, a back-up battery, air-conditioning, and shutters for the windows to keep cool air in and fire embers out.
They also have a new kitchen complete with gas tanks so the CWA can cook for people taking refuge even during power outages.
The only major work remaining was repainting the rooms.
SHASA did a similar thing for Moruya CWA to create a bushfire haven where people can come to protect themselves.
Ms King said the Narooma hub would have capacity to accommodate around 40 people to supplement the main emergency facilities at the Leisure Centre.
"At the bushfires we had people sleeping on our floors and people with caravans were using our toilets so the rooms gave a few people a place to shelter," she said.
Anyone unable to attend the Mega Garage Sale can make tax-deductible donations to the CWA of NSW's Disaster Relief Fund through its website.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
