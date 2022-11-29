Restoration work along Wagonga Inlet will pause over the summer peak tourism period.
The first stage of the Living Shoreline project, involving the installation of a new oyster reef, has been completed.
Eurobodalla Council's natural resources coordinator Heidi Thomson said the next stage of the project - including a foreshore realignment an the planting of native species by the Wagonga Local Aboriginal Land Council would begin in February 2023.
"Natural plant communities like saltmarsh and other low growing foreshore species will be used to reclaim the shoreline," Ms Thomson said.
"Then we will install formal access ways, a boardwalk, jetty and floating pontoon."
Until stage two of the project begins, Ms Thomson said the area would be reopened for the public to use.
"Part of the temporary gravel road was removed and reseeded with grass so the area can open back up for the summer season," Ms Thomson said.
"The construction fence along the foreshore will also be temporarily removed."
The shoreline project is a partnership between Council, NSW DPI Fisheries and the Nature Conservancy. Read more about the project on the council's website.
