The excitement and joy were palpable at Eurobodalla's first All Abilities Festival in Narooma on Wednesday, November 30.
Although the festival was built around the themes of connect, move and play, the common thread was smiling faces.
As Tina Whiffen, founder of Stepping Stones, a Eurobodalla NDIS provider, said "it has been so long since we got together to socialise and connect".
The festival, which ran from 10am to 3pm, was spread across five venues, including the Sip and Bend Bar for connecting, the CWA Hall for art and craft and story-telling and the Narooma Kinema for a panel discussion, theatre activities and a performance by the Slightly Bent Choir.
The most physical activities took place in the Rooma Studios and Auditorium and Odd Bods Gym.
Ms Whiffen said the festival was Maxime Newfield's idea.
Mr Newfield moved to Narooma in 2018 after sustaining serious brain injuries due to a freak fall.
By chance he met Ms Whiffen and became involved with Stepping Stones.
He wanted to kickstart a conversation in the community and around June/July he approached Cyd Atkins of Sip and Bend bar.
"We just started brainstorming ideas and Cyd knew the right people to speak to," Mr Newfield said.
"I wanted to get a spark going, get the initial talk started and get people more aware of the diversity and almost limitless variety of people in the community."
Ms Atkins approached Eurobodalla Shire Council.
From there, Ms Atkins, Ms Whiffen and her team at Stepping Stones and Rhonnie South, council's community development officer turned Mr Newfield's idea into a reality.
Eurobodalla Shire deputy mayor Alison Worthington opened the festival.
"The great outcome for me today is that everybody feels they are better connected to services and their community and that is a connection that goes on beyond today."
Traditional owner Wally Stewart and his son Corey gave brief addresses.
Then Nigel, another of Mr Stewart's sons, got the crowd moving with a rousing performance on the didgeridoo.
The team of cooks at Stepping Stone prepared lunch and morning and afternoon tea for festival-goers.
The festival achieved what Mr Newfield had hoped.
"I want more of this to happen.
"I suppose this event is really getting the game started, kicking high and aiming for the sky."
The festival was funded by council and NSW government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events program.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
