Narooma has a new hot desk co-working and creative office space for travellers and visitors to work while away from home.
The Fish Tank was created by Cath Leach from Catfish Creative who initially wanted the office space for herself and then realised it was a fantastic, welcoming and joyful space for others, too. It has six desks in an office overlooking the inlet.
Ms Leach had been working from home in Sydney for 15 years and when she moved to Narooma, wanted to establish healthier work and life boundaries.
She decided it was finally time to find an office, to separate work from home.
"I've always wanted a little office space," the graphic designer said.
"You can be quite isolated when you work on your own and it's nice to have people here creating a vibe."
She said the shared office at 6/114 Wagonga Street was predominantly for travellers to the area who needed an office away from their normal office while on holidays and passing through the town. However there are currently two permanent workers using the space.
"I like the idea of a space to meet and talk and come up with ideas," Ms Leach said.
Ms Leach's passion is marine biology conservation, and she has committed $5 per day per head from the daily desk cost to the Kelp Lab in Tilba.
The Kelp Lab are a pioneering company aiming to harvest golden kelp and regrow it in laboratories with the goal to reforest the ocean.
Ms Leach is a self-professed ocean nut and said it was important for her business to give back to the community and to the environments she so loves.
For more information, visit: catfishcreative.com.au/fishtank
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
