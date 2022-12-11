Narooma News
Unmarked grave in Narooma Cemetery concealed tragic story of Changi veteran

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 10:22am
Sergeant Bill Dudley (second from right, shortly before his death), with his son Bill (second from left), grandsons Mark (left) and Brad (right) and great-grandson Sonny. Sergeant Dudley and his wife were very kind to the former POW. Picture supplied

While restoring neglected graves of servicemen and veterans, Narooma RSL sub-branch found an unmarked grave with a Rising Sun badge denoting it belonged to a serviceman.

