In the first heat of the Over 45 Men, after series of missed waves and surfers going over the falls, Mark Anderson took off on a self proclaimed "comical" wave. He belly boarded down the bumpy face, each thump bringing him closer to a whiplash injury, then when he reached the bottom he made a miraculous recovery by popping to his feet and executing a beautifully tight snap right in the pocket. Anthony Ireson rode a long wave but unfortunately a rippable section didn't present itself. Andrew Johnson worked hard on a few turns and finished with a floater but unfortunately didn't stick the landing. Johnson's last wave however was a bomb, a running left hander, and after almost falling off the back of the wave on his second turn he snaked his board back to the power pocket and smashed out another four or five wiggles to score a tidy 6.33 points.