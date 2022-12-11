Narooma News
Business Council of Australia and Cobargo Co-op funded the hub

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 13 2022 - 9:47am, first published December 12 2022 - 9:55am
Speakers at the official opening of the Cobargo Business Innovation Hub on December 10: Russell Fitzpatrick, Bega Valley Shire Mayor, June Tarlinton, Chair of Cobargo Co-op Society; Jennifer Westacott, CEO of Business Council of Australia, Narelle Cooper, secretary of Cobargo-Quaama Business Recovery Group, Kristy McBain, Minister for Regional Development and Matt Dingle, managing director of Formflow. Picture supplied.

Cobargo's first infrastructure project for its bushfire-affected businesses officially opened on Saturday, December 10.

