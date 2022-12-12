Narooma News
Upgrades to Tilba playground are almost complete

December 13 2022 - 9:12am
Tilbas playground upgrade was a collaborative effort between Tilba Chamber, Central Tilba Public School and Council. Picture supplied.

Tilba's playground has received an eye-catching makeover with a new slide, climbing rope and cubby house.

