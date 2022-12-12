Tilba's playground has received an eye-catching makeover with a new slide, climbing rope and cubby house.
The mock-heritage designed cubby house had a full renovation with a new paint job, concrete floor and blackboard wall for budding artists.
The old swings were replaced with a nest swing to fit people of all shapes and sizes. Rubber soft-fall extends from the swing to a new double-wide slide.
The playground upgrade was made possible with a $30,000 grant to Tilba District Chamber of Commerce from the St Vincent De Paul Society and completed with additional funding from Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Chamber president Susan Gray said the new playground brought exciting new features that complement the heritage village.
"The playground is better than we expected, and the kids are loving it," Ms Gray said.
"We are really grateful of Vinnies for providing the funding that was the catalyst for this project and to the team at Eurobodalla Council who brought it to life."
Some final landscaping and additional features, such as the painted basketball court, will be completed in the new year. The playground design was a collaboration between the Tilba Chamber, Central Tilba Public School and Council.
"We asked some of the school children for playground ideas and a selection of interactive patterns to be painted on the basketball half-court," Ms Gray said.
"Colourful rocket hopscotch, snakes and ladders, handball squares and a basketball free throw line will be the final touches to this great community asset."
The playground is located within the Harold Spindler Reserve on Bate Street, Central Tilba
