Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Nar-Oo-Ma Aboriginal Cultural Tours is no ordinary tour operator

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:55pm, first published December 16 2022 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wally Stewart's tours are creating employment for Indigenous people and he hopes they improve cultural understanding and break down barriers. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma has a new tourism operation, Nar-Oo-Ma Aboriginal Cultural Tours, which is creating jobs and intends improving cultural awareness and understanding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.