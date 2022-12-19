Narooma News
The Accelerated Maths student got an HSC score of at least 90

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 19 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 6:00pm
Narooma High School Year 11 student Stephanie Ovington achieved a band 6 score in HSC Maths. Picture supplied

Narooma High School Year 11 student Stephanie Ovington achieved a band 6 score in her Accelerated Maths HSC exam, meaning a score of 90 to 100 marks.

