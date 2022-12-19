Narooma High School Year 11 student Stephanie Ovington achieved a band 6 score in her Accelerated Maths HSC exam, meaning a score of 90 to 100 marks.
She said she thought she had done OK in the exam but didn't expect such a high score.
"It was definitely a nice surprise," Ms Ovington said.
There are seven students - four girls and three boys - in the school's Year 11 Accelerated Maths class.
Ms Ovington said they all did well in the exam and that their "awesome" teachers give them amazing support.
Ms Ovington has always loved maths and an aptitude for the subject runs in her family.
Her younger siblings and her mother are strong at maths and both her and her older brother won the Archimedes mathematical award in Year 6.
Ms Ovington finds mathematics more challenging as she progresses but also increasingly fascinating.
"The more I learn and the more complexity there is, it becomes a lot more interesting."
Her favourite branch of maths by far is calculus.
"You can do some cool stuff to find graphical relationships" and the real-life applications also appeal.
"I find the whole basis of maths very cool but there is that next level of satisfaction when you can take a concept and relate it to the real world and understand the world from a mathematical point of view."
Ms Ovington also enjoys Biology and Chemistry and will study those next year for HSC along with Agriculture, Maths Advanced Extensions 1 and 2 and English Advanced Extensions 1 and 2.
She envisages studying for a Bachelor of Science, ideally at Melbourne University which has a "pretty good " science program and then entering the field of scientific research.
Ms Ovington is still deciding exactly what her dream job would be but it could be something in Biology.
"I have to get a taste of the different sciences and get more focused.
"I will need that perspective before I can decide," she said.
Ms Ovington shows cattle with the school's award-winning Limousin cattle, enjoys horse riding and plays netball, as well as coaches Narooma Netball Club's Under 12s team.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
