Action-packed last week at Central Tilba Public School

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 2:52pm
Marcus impressed the audience with his whip-cracking. Picture by Marion Williams

A talent quest, awards night, Christmas lunch and a wooden car derby made for an action-packed last week for the children at Central Tilba Public School.

