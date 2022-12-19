A talent quest, awards night, Christmas lunch and a wooden car derby made for an action-packed last week for the children at Central Tilba Public School.
The talent quest on Monday featured such a wide range of performances and acts that some had to be performed outside such as whip-cracking, gymnastics and tricks on the basketball court by 12-year olds George and Zac.
Inside, the Green Team performed magic tricks, the Unnamed Jokers got the audience chuckling and there was a play that included a song and guitar performance.
The performances were the culmination of preparations that started towards the end of November.
Watched on by parents, siblings and community members, the Year 6 students acted as MCs, announcing each item as part of their final assembly at the school.
Children said their families responded with comments such as 'You were awesome', 'the Talent Quest was the best day ever' and 'I can't wait until next year'.
The wooden car derby was such a huge success that school principal Tania Hextell said it would become an annual event.
"All the children made their own wooden cars at school in the woodwork shed with Sandy, our general assistant and student learning officer," Ms Hextell said.
"Some took the cars home for modifications."
On the day of the derby when children pushed their cars down the school's steep driveway, there were three heats before the final.
Leroy was the winner of the inaugural Tilbilly Cup.
On Thursday's presentation night at Tilba Hall, children sang in the Dhurga language and were presented with awards for their achievements during the year.
The following day 80 people - students and their family - sat down to Christmas lunch that was cooked in the school's kitchen garden.
For four children it was their last day at the school as they will go to secondary schools around the district next year.
