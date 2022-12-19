Narooma News

Croquet, bowls, golf action continues in lead up to Christmas

Updated December 19 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 4:40pm
Narooma Croquet

In the wind down to Christmas the Croquet games continue at an abating rate. The scheduled competition for Monday of last week was washed out by morning rain, even though it had cleared by 10:30 am.

