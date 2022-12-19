Croquet, bowls, golf action continues in lead up to Christmas

In the wind down to Christmas the Croquet games continue at an abating rate. The scheduled competition for Monday of last week was washed out by morning rain, even though it had cleared by 10:30 am.
The competition resumed on Thursday with five golf croquet matches and then on Saturday morning with an unscheduled association croquet handicap match.
Diane Sims, award winner for Narcoma Croquet Club player of the year for 2022, took the mantle last week of the leading player.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
December 12 - Play abandoned due to rain.
December 15 - Last Thursday morning a group of nine players competed in five golf croquet matches, comprising three doubles, one singles and one match with a solo player competing against a doubles pairing.
Diane Sims and Marlene Gerrard each won both their matches. Detailed scores were:
- Game 1, Court 1 - Louise Starkie and Marlene Gerrard 7-5 Helen Stannard and Alison Philip.
- Game 2, Court 1 - Mary Ryan and Diane Sims 7-3 Jean Phillips and Julie Kelso.
- Game 3, Court 1 - Alison Philip and Jean Phillips 7-5 Mary Ryan and Helen Stannard.
- Game 4, Court 2 - Diane Sims 7-5 Len Favier.
- Game 5, Court 1 - Marlene Gerrard 7-4 Louise Starkie and Julie Kelso.
Association Croquet
December 17 - On Saturday morning, under overcast and windy skies, a scratch match of handicap association croquet took place between Janet Jones and Len Favier on the fast and true court 2 of the greens at Club Dalmeny.
Janet Jones, although returning from a nineteen day spell, was hungry for action and was on fire right from the start, scoring five points with the yellow ball and three points with the red ball before Len Favier had made a start.
Len Favier buckled down and made steady progress scoring a break of hoops 4, 5, and 6 with the blue ball by utilising and separating his opponent's balls, but at the halfway mark he was still behind by eight points.
With her yellow ball at hoop 12 Janet made steady progress with the red ball while Len messed up a setup at hoop 4 with the black ball and made four errors with the blue ball at hoop 8.
The game was up and with 30 minutes left to play Janet Jones pegged out to win 26-10. It was sweet revenge for Janet Jones after her loss in the 2022 Christmas Cup.
Weekly Games Table Ratings
1. Diane Sims 2 wins, no losses 5.03 points
2. Marlene Gerrard 2 wins, no losses 4.11 points
3. Janet Jones 1 win, no losses 7.00 points
4. Louise Starkie 1 win, 1 loss 3.36 points
5. Mary Ryan 1 win, 1 loss 3.22 points
6. Alison Philip 1 win, 1 loss 3.20 points
7. Jean Phillips 1 win, 1 loss 2.41 points
8. Len Favier 0 wins, 2 losses 3.85 points
9. Helen Stannard 0 wins, 2 losses 2.41 points
10. Julie Kelso 0 wins, 2 losses 2.28 points
Weekly Awards - Diane Sims with two wins just edged ahead of Marlene Gerrard on games points averages and thus received the 'Blue Cow Award' for the week, with Marlene receiving the 'Pink Pig Award'.
December 15 - A field of 137 players teed off in , at times, windy conditions but scoring was nevertheless quite good.
Paul Lefel triumphed in A Grade with 38 points off his handicap of 1 while Anton Galloway filled second spot with 37 points on countback from Glenn Mood.
In B Grade Peter Jones continued his newly found form with 40 points off his handicap of 15 ahead of Rex Dunn and Ron Manly on 39 and 38 points respectively.
Troy Beecham took out C Grade with 41 points, the day's best score, off his handicap of 21 while John Hoar needed a favourable countback on 40 points to take second position ahead of Darrin Stollznow.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Darrin Stollznow on 3, Lloyd McLachlan, Wayne Rollings and John Willett on 9, Eddie Harvey on 14 and Richard Easton on 17 while the balls went down to the start of the 32 range.
December 17 - Another good field of 148 players enjoyed the conditions and some excellent scores were registered.
In A Grade Richard Goodridge posted 40points off his handicap of 7, two better than Allan Maddison on 38points while Matt Dunn took third position with 37 points on countback from Peter Jensen from Moss Vale.
In B Grade Peter Jones had his second win of the week, this time with 43 points again off a handicap of 15 for the last time.
Ron Manly had his second podium finish of the week with 38 points, one better than Bob Piper on 37 points.
Jim Hoare relived past glories with 45 points in C Grade off his handicap of 27 , well ahead of Julie Melville on 41 points.
Gordon Roberts took out the remaining placing with 37 points on countback from Mark Bartop.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Allan Maddison on 3, Mal Gregor and Steve Marsden on 9, Deidre Landells on 14 and Mark Elmasri on 17 while the balls again went down to the early 32 range.
The first person's boy Ken pencilled in the cards for the 30 bowlers on fine and the usual variable windy Monday for the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 16 in the Spade, of course Ken and G-Harrold L-Rentacar from the runners-up on 5 in Ma-10 Tendery, the Goose's BIL Paul Wanders and Himself with the first resting toucher going off to Clive KV.
Although the $100 jackpot was won, it was by 2 teams who graciously agreed to leave it in the bag to grow, thanks boys.
Lucky losers on rink 4 again Nod-back Heavenless, Curb-back E Coverouts and B-Harold Leginter.
The duo of wrong bias sinners were Derf-back Paste and the Leginter man again.
Once again Nod-back Heavenless really enjoyed taking our raffle money with of course penciller Ken taking away 1st prize and Curb-back E and his skip Leginter walking off with the others.
The men's bowling club presentation and Christmas dinner night on Tuesday was well attended and run by the committee and all enjoyed the meal and the winners and runners-up took home their certificates and rewards.
A great night was had thanks to music man Sailor Brian and to NSSC for their kitchen staff and servers and the bar staff, all of whom kept everyone happy.
A fine sunny and the usual variable windy Thursday had 14 bowlers rumbled by Peter Rum-back 100 with the points system deciding the winners on 23 1/2 in Cobber Peter and Chef Keith from the runners-up on 191/2 in Dine-back Creeker, the Goose's BIL Paul Wanderer and Himself with no-one scoring a resting toucher nor did the $100 jackpot go off.
The wrong bias sinner was our organiser, Pete and the unknown number raffle money winners were the Creeker lady and the Chef.
The Friday Twilights on another wind-swept overcast evening had the winners in Rol-back precipitation Happy-daughter and Up-and-down Orless with the runners-up in two new lady bowlers with funny names in Tom's son Chic and Paull female donkey.
Lucky draw sponsor's $10 prizes were won by Gram-back Sienna by Southern Euro Plumbing, Heaven-N Nedyarb-back by Dalmeny's Serenity tucker outlet with two gratefully appreciated new sponsors, one from the Dalmeny Blue Octopus won by Ssac-back Grant and the other from Dalmeny IGA won by the Goose's grand-nephew Testament Wanderers. My thanks again to the Orless couple, Up and Down and Rahs-back Off, for running the twilights and for your work in sourcing new sponsors.
Have a happy and safe Christmas and the best of New years to come. See you next year!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.