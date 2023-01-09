Frame and Brush has its third set of owners in 15 years and the young couple plan to shake things up.
The Bermagui art shop was opened by artists Alice Borowska-Willson and Edward Willson who ran it for around seven years before selling to Michael Hanlon and Justina Legoe.
Georgie Kite had an exhibition in January last year where she was approached by Mr Hanlon because they were moving to Adelaide, planned to sell the business and thought of Ms Kite and her husband James.
"We had wanted a creative business together so it was fated.
"We looked into it and it fell into place," Ms Kite said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Kite, who attended high school in Broulee, settled in Bermagui seven years ago after spending four years in New Zealand.
Coincidentally, Ms Kite found herself in Bermagui around the same time but her journey was more convoluted.
She grew up in Sydney and Canberra, studied arts and humanities at the University of Wollongong, and later graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the College of Fine Arts Sydney.
Ms Kite was working on a written and photographic project at the opal mining town of Lightning Ridge.
"I rescued a puppy and realised I couldn't live in a tent with him.
"I googled 'bush shacks in Australia for $200 per week' and found something 15 minutes south of Bermagui."
The couple met when he ordered a coffee from Mister Jones where she worked as a barista.
They now have three young children.
They are trying to open up the space to balance the framing and art supplies side of the business with the gallery.
Mr Kite, a plumber by trade, really enjoys framing.
"He is a natural for measurement and has an eye for detail and I am having fun being creative with the space," Ms Kite said.
In addition to holding exhibitions, Ms Kite provides private classes and workshops for adults and children as she completes her Masters in teaching visual arts.
She is struck by the number of creative people quietly at work without wanting to promote themselves or make money, quite different from the cut and thrust of cities.
"We want to provide somewhere for the area's many creative people to connect, collaborate, share their work and exhibit in an enjoyable space" Ms Kite said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.