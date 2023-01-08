Laura Haynes' 'retirement job' was destroyed when the Black Summer bushfires tore through Cobargo.
Three years on she is trying to rebuild her business, Life's Little Pleasures, from scratch.
It is one of four small businesses now operating from Cobargo's newly opened business innovation hub until the CBD is rebuilt.
All four business owners lost almost everything - home, business or both - in the fire.
Ms Haynes moved to Cobargo about 10 years ago after studying biochemistry nutrition and many years practicing integrative medicine overseas.
"I had been traipsing around the world looking for somewhere.
"When I got to Cobargo I said this is it, I will put down my roots here."
She was still practicing integrative medicine, treating people with chronic disorders where traditional medicine alone proved ineffective.
Based for a time in The Netherlands, Ms Haynes' patients were spread across Europe, the UK and North America.
She retired from the "very intense" and "exhausting" practice in 2018 and bought a retail business in March 2019 as her retirement job to keep her occupied and creative.
The "hippy shop" which had operated as The Cobargo Bazaar, had a long and colourful history.
"That is what Cobargo was then, all interesting gifts where you could find something for everyone."
"It was on the market so I bought it just to keep it going and keep the town flourishing."
After "putting three years' work into one" sourcing unusual items, by early December 2019 the shop looked terrific.
"It was the beginning of a great Christmas season but it ended in tears," Ms Haynes said.
COVID made it impossible to run the business through markets and after a month it was obvious running it from home wasn't viable.
So instead, Ms Haynes focused on repairing their fire-damaged home and acreage.
Her nest egg, the buffer for the business, has gone.
While Ms Haynes is grateful for the temporary new premises, it isn't on the main street and is very small compared with the "massive" space she previously rented.
"We need cash flow so if we don't get a good run in the next few weeks we can't restock for summer, let alone get through winter."
Ms Haynes urged Far South Coast residents and visitors to drop by Cobargo to support businesses like Life's Little Pleasures that are hanging by a thread.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
