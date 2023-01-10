Keen bushwalker Stephen Saunders is very disappointed that Forestry Corporation of NSW has sanctioned the construction of 95-kilometres of mountain bike trails in the Bodalla State Forest, between Narooma and Dalmeny.
Mr Saunders, who for the last 30 years has split his time between Dalmeny and Canberra, said he is concerned that valuable rainforest and vine ecosystems are being destroyed amid "aggressive alteration of the terrain", potentially creating "unknown side effects from weeds and erosion".
"Inclusive forest walks with broad appeal and ocean vistas could have been set up at way less cost and disturbance," Mr Saunders said.
He said that is the approach that has been taken with the Bruce Ridge Nature Reserve in Canberra where multiple groups of users happily co-exist.
"They didn't carve up the terrain at Bruce Ridge so it is still available to many users whereas in Narooma they have made it very difficult for non-mountain bike users."
Georgie Staley and David O'Brien, founders of the Narooma Mountain Bike Club, built the first 30 kilometres of trails themselves over three years.
In 2021 they received $3.9 million from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery fund to build an additional 65 kilometres of trails because they saw the potential for a world-class mountain bike hub to bring visitors to Narooma during the quiet season from April to November.
That would generate income and create jobs.
Mr Saunders said creating walking trails instead of mountain bike trails would have been an equally effective drawcard that could be enjoyed by people from all walks of life and not just "young males looking for an adventure".
Ms Staley said that around a third of the trails' users are aged 16 or younger, a third are males aged between 18 and 80 and the remainder are females.
She said families are one of the biggest user groups and that 50 females aged between 30 and 60 attended the club's most recent Ladies Day.
Ms Staley said there was an extensive ecological assessment, they had to prove they would maintain the trails once built and had to talk to all user-groups, including bush walkers, horse riders and motor bike riders, as part of the approval process.
"We have letters from them all saying they have no problem with it," Ms Staley said.
Mr Saunders said it is public land "which State Forests claims to manage on everyone's behalf but they have given preference to one group of users".
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
