Frida & Feathers art exhibition at SoART Gallery, Narooma

Updated January 11 2023 - 9:49am, first published January 10 2023 - 10:00am
Donna Goulding and Perpetua McInnes are exhibiting 35 of their art works at Narooma's SoART from January 13 to January 27. Picture supplied

Two local artists are exhibiting their oil and acrylic paintings and ceramics at Narooma's SoART Gallery.

