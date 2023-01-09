Two local artists are exhibiting their oil and acrylic paintings and ceramics at Narooma's SoART Gallery.
There are 35 works on display from Friday, January 13 to January 27 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
Everyone is invited to attend the official opening of The Frida & Feathers exhibition from 5-7pm on Saturday, January 21.
The artists will be there to talk about their work against a backdrop of live music, wine and nibbles.
Perpetua McInnes works with oil on canvas, drawing and ceramics, while Donna Goulding is exhibiting acrylic on canvas, along with ceramics.
McInnes is exhibiting large-sized oils featuring birds plus a series of ceramics.
She studied Fine Art at RMIT Melbourne however the need for permanent income led her to a 30-year career in festival and event management in Victoria, NSW and Western Australia.
"In a way this was like painting with people in a true-life animation," Ms McInnes said.
Since semi-retiring from events and moving to Narooma from Melbourne a year ago, Ms McInnes has unleashed her passion for the arts, painting, drawing and creating.
The works she is exhibiting explore colour and movement and reflect her fascination with birds.
"Like humans, they each have their own clans and personalities," she said.
Ms Goulding's works are small-sized acrylics representing the life and vibrancy of Mexican artist Frida Khalo.
She has lived in Narooma for 12 years and has had a burst of creativity in the last two years.
Ms Golding has joined a pottery class as well as taught herself painting and drawing.
"I am interested in the life of Frida as she is a strong woman like me and inspires me to create and be honest," Ms Golding said.
She said Frida's strong political, intellectual and deeply patriotic views made her a strong voice for the oppressed women.
Frida widely advertised her anti-American stance and changed her birthday to support the 1910 Mexican revolution, not to appear younger.
Like Ms Goulding, Frida was self-taught and her painting overcame and alleviated severe physical and psychological pain caused by a debilitating accident.
"She was a muse, a model and a leader for many women then and now a source of inspiration for artists and stylists," Ms Goulding said.
The intimate SoART Gallery, next to the Kinema on Princes Highway, is due to be demolished to make way for a purpose-built gallery and studios that will benefit Eurobodalla's art and tourism sectors.
