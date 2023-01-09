Why your business should consider getting a corporate card

Corporate cards are an easy way to track and manage expenses. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Tracking expenses can often be very tedious. It requires several hours and dedicated staffing. Usually, you'll have to sift through piles of receipts and invoices to reconcile a team member's expenses.



Fortunately, there is an easier way to track and manage expenses, and that is through corporate cards for your business.

What is a corporate card?

A corporate card, also known as a business credit card, is specifically designed for business and organisational use. Corporate cards offer several benefits for businesses, including tracking and managing team member expenses, streamlining accounting processes, and access to exclusive perks and discounts.

Aside from credit cards, you can also get a corporate debit card. Like a regular debit card, it is linked to a checking or savings account and can be used to make purchases and withdraw cash from automatic teller machines (ATM).



However, a corporate debit card may offer additional features and benefits specifically designed for businesses similar to a corporate credit card.

Corporate debit cards can be helpful for businesses looking to manage their cash flow and expenses, as they allow companies to access their funds in real time without incurring debt.



If you're a business owner or manager, here are some reasons why you should consider getting a corporate card for your business:

Improved expense tracking and management

With a corporate card, businesses can set spending limits, specify which purchases are allowed, and receive alerts when certain thresholds are reached. This can help enterprises to keep track of team member expenses and align them with the company's policies. Improved expense tracking and management can also help businesses identify areas where they may be overspending and take steps to reduce costs.

Additionally, by using a corporate card, businesses can effortlessly track team member expenses, as all purchases will be consolidated on a single monthly statement. This can save companies time and money and make the expense reconciliation process more efficient.

Simplified accounting and reconciliation

When employees use a corporate card to make purchases, businesses receive a monthly statement that includes all team member expenses rather than having to deal with multiple invoices and receipts.

Additionally, corporate cards may offer features such as the ability to categorise expenses and generate reports, which can further simplify the accounting process. Using a corporate card can help streamline the accounting and reconciliation process, freeing up time and resources for businesses to focus on other tasks.

Access to exclusive perks and discounts

Many corporate cards offer exclusive perks and discounts to cardholders. These include discounted hotel rates, rental car discounts, and access to airport lounges. These perks can be beneficial for businesses that frequently travel or have employees who travel on behalf of the company.

Corporate cards may offer discounts on business-related purchases, such as office supplies or software. These discounts can help businesses save money on everyday expenses and improve their bottom line.

Build business credit

When a business uses a corporate card and pays its bills on time, it can establish a positive credit history. This can be especially important if a company is looking to borrow money or secure a loan in the future.

A good credit score can benefit businesses by negotiating lease agreements or purchasing insurance. In addition, it can be beneficial when negotiating with suppliers and vendors, as it can demonstrate a business's financial stability and ability to pay its debts.

Flexibility and control

Flexibility and control are additional benefits of corporate cards. With these cards, businesses can choose a program that fits their specific needs, such as a card with no annual fee or one with rewards for certain purchases.

Businesses can easily add or remove employees from the card program as needed. This can be especially useful for companies with a high turnover rate or who need to adjust their expenses regularly.

Likewise, corporate cards may offer features such as setting spending limits and specifying which purchases are allowed. This can give businesses additional control over their expenses.

Conclusion

A corporate card is a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes. By providing improved expense tracking and management, simplified accounting and reconciliation, access to exclusive perks and discounts, the opportunity to build business credit, and flexibility and control, a corporate card can help your business run more efficiently and effectively.

A corporate card is worth considering if you're a business owner or manager looking to take control of your expenses and set your business up for success. So, don't wait any longer - start exploring your options and find the right corporate card for your business today.