Buying Bermagui's Il Passaggio Restaurant aged just 27 is one of Hannah Abraham's several gutsy moves.
Another was leaving Cobargo when she was 18 to move to London where she worked in bars and restaurants.
She has always worked in the hospitality industry but started studying photography and graphic design when she was 24.
Towards the end of her degree she decided it was time to return home.
That coincided with the owners of Il Passaggio wanting to concentrate on their bread-making business Honorbread.
They hired Ms Abraham to manage the restaurant.
She eventually bought it.
Then came the bushfires, quickly followed by COVID.
"That was a real blow for the industry and our town as we are so reliant on Christmas and Easter trading," Ms Abraham said.
Her priority was keeping her talented staff so they did takeaway and delivery meals and invested in a wholesale pasta machine.
There was "amazing support" from locals for the takeaway menu and strong wholesale demand for the pasta.
She had long contemplated opening a provodore where locals could buy the fine imported meats and cheese that she has sourced over the years.
"The wholesale pasta grew very quickly and suddenly we had two businesses in one space so we needed extra space.
"I always thought a provodore was an interesting idea and when we needed extra space to do the pasta that got expedited," Ms Abraham said.
A local businessman was extremely supportive and generous which alleviated the risk of opening the new business in August 2020 during COVID.
The provodore business has now veered somewhat from wholesale to local.
"We wanted to keep it small and artisan.
"I want a business that suits my lifestyle here, not an empire," she said.
For some time Ms Abraham knew Coolagolite farmers who wanted to make their own cheese and process milk.
"They didn't have the means to build a facility on their own so we collaborated and made a place in the provodore."
That officially commenced operation in May 2022.
The Good Dairy Company now sells 300 litres of milk per week in refillable glass bottles.
"Our main priority is reducing plastic and really good quality products from a farm with very good sustainable practices that are good for the farmer, good for the land and good for the animals," she said.
Ms Abraham has achieved a lot in a short time but said it wouldn't have been possible without her talented, professional and creative staff.
"That is a big part of where we have come to today."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
