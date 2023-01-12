Narooma Library's Summer LEGO Club was booked to capacity with budding builders and imaginative inventors.
Watched on by younger siblings and parents, 20 primary school-aged children raced against the clock on Wednesday, January 11, to complete their creations so they could be displayed in the library.
Library officer Alice Johnson said there were more children than usual competing in the LEGO challenge so they had to bring in extra LEGO supplies from Moruya.
"It is an activity that is social, imaginative and creative.
"There are a lot of kids working together so there is teamwork and also an opportunity for parents to speak with each other," Ms Johnson said.
Some parents said they were attending every activity they could to keep their children occupied during the school holidays.
Eamonn and Jasper created a flying boat with amazing detail.
Along with wings, two cannons and a lifeboat, it had two swords, one of which was held by a monkey and the larger one was clutched by the driver who was wearing a storm trooper helmet.
Jasper was clearly an astute entrepreneur.
"We made a little ship and then we traded it for a bigger one."
Other creations included a town that had been abandoned because it had been set on fire and a shopping centre that had an adjacent warehouse so that shops could be restocked when supplies got low.
Ms Johnson said that by sharing the LEGO pieces between the libraries they were able to give the children as much variety as possible.
She would welcome donations of LEGO pieces no longer being used.
The Summer LEGO Club runs every Wednesday in January.
Other planned children's activities include at Narooma Library include a kids' cartoon drawing workshop, the Singing Mermaid Puppet Show, a Science Fun morning and Pillowcase Program, a workshop on emergency preparedness.
Ms Johnson said most of those activities were already fully booked.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
