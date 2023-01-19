Walbunja woman Sharon Mason grew up and went to school in Narooma.
She was raising her two young sons when, 25 years ago, she was invited to work in Umbarra Cultural Centre with elders Uncle Max and Uncle Merv.
The two elders shared their extensive knowledge of Yuin culture and history.
They took Ms Mason to many significant sites, some of which are no longer visible such as the corroboree rings at Mystery Bay where tracks have been built over them.
She was an Aboriginal guide at Umbarra for three years before the centre closed.
"It was pretty sad because there were no other employment opportunities for Indigenous people so I raised my children until they were ready for high school," Ms Mason said.
She is now working with Warren Foster to revamp the Umbarra Cultural Centre.
They moved to Sydney when the Sydney Harbour Foreshore Authority offered her a job as a guide for the Rocks Dreaming Tours.
"I have a La Perouse connection on both sides and we share culture," she said.
Not content with the material provided, Ms Mason undertook extensive research about Circular Quay at the Mitchell and state libraries.
"I gained a lot of spiritual connections with the lady at Barangaroo and the man at Bennelong Point who was the first man to make contact with the settlers and live their way.
"He brought peace to both sides and travelled overseas," Ms Mason said.
She gets very excited when people want to learn about her culture.
"My ancestors start buzzing in my head about what is important to share."
After three years in Sydney "the mountain, Gulaga, called me back", she said.
There was a job to do and that was establishing NSW's only all-female traditional dance group, Dwaadjawan Dancers, in 2013.
She wanted to both conduct tours and run the dance group.
"But once I established the dancers, we were in demand straight away and didn't stop travelling until COVID.
"The Opera House was like our second home."
So it is only this month that Ms Mason has finally started her tours, greatly supported by Sally Bouckley of Southbound Escapes who organised the Connect to Country series of First Nations experiences.
I want to bridge that time when it wasn't too good and bring unity to those two cultures. That is my biggest aim - to bring the two cultures together and put the flag in Yuin country.- Sharon Mason, artistic director of Dwjjdjawan Dancers and operator of Gnarl Cultural Tours.
On one tour there were representatives from Destination NSW, Qantas and Eurobodalla Shire Council including mayor Mathew Hatcher.
Eventually she plans to employ people from the community "and give them opportunities I never had when I was growing up".
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
