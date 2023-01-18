Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge, larger pool of prize money and a new major sponsor, Bermagui Beach Hotel.
The exhibition, that runs from March 11-19, has attracted 178 works to date, equalling last year's record number.
Sculpture Bermagui has been attracting sculptors and visitors from far and wide for around 17 years.
The sculptors predominantly come from NSW, as far away as Lismore, but also from Gippsland and an international sculptor Christine Madies.
Ivan Baker, president of Sculpture Bermagui, said Ms Madies mainly works in France and Italy but has a local connection.
"She has a stunning carved piece of marble.
"It is one of the things that makes the exhibition so important.
"It brings work to the area that people would not otherwise see," Mr Baker said.
The exhibition draws visitors from up and down the South Coast, plus art lovers from Canberra, Wagga and Victoria, and people who follow several exhibitions and regularly attend them all.
Securing Wendy Teakel as a judge for the $15,000 major non-acquisitive prize is a real coup for Sculpture Bermagui and part of the strategy to revitalise the exhibition opportunities for local artists and others.
Ms Teakel formerly headed sculpture at ANU, was a judge at Sydney's 2022 Sculpture by the Sea and is known internationally as a sculptor.
"As a result of having a professional judge we have three artists we would not otherwise have expected to enter," Mr Baker said.
Sculpture Bermagui would not be possible without the 80 volunteers, the 7000 people who visit the exhibition and the small businesses and philanthropists, many of whom don't want any recognition, who sponsor the prizes.
Mr Baker said pretty much every Bermagui business - around 50 - contributed $100 or $150 to the prize pool to keep the event running.
Bermagui Beach Hotel will again exhibit sculptures in the pub precinct and Bermagui Country Club will also have some works on display inside.
This year another two businesses with an interest in the arts will also host some sculptures.
Mr Baker said it isn't an easy time for the visual arts so Sculpture Bermagui is a great opportunity for them.
In addition to the prize money, purchases of sculptures average around $130,000, 80 per cent of which occur in the first weekend, so that is an $180,000 injection into the arts community plus the secondary expenditure of visitors to the town.
"This event is really important to keep local artists going," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
