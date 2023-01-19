Over the last three months Tilba has taken more steps in its exploration of becoming a UNESCO-registered biosphere reserve to preserve its distinct environmental and cultural features.
On October 17, Tilba Environement Landcarers and Tilba District Chamber of Commerce hosted a well-attended community forum with several speakers discussing the concept and their experience of becoming a biosphere reserve.
Given keen community interest, Mark Stubbings, chair of the Future Tilba sub-committee and a member of Tilba Environment Landcarers, formed a group of interested residents with a diverse range of valuable skills to progress things.
"We have a built a website and got $18,000 funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal for a one-year feasibility study with help from Professor Peter Bridgewater," he said.
Australian National University's Professor Bridgewater is Australia's leading expert on biosphere reserves.
Mr Stubbings and Professor Bridgewater met with Bega MP Dr Michael Holland in Tilba on Thursday, January 19, to explain the concept of a biosphere reserve and what it would mean for residents and the environment.
Professor Bridgewater said the concept of biosphere reserves started in the 1970s as a scientific program for better conservation and over time became a model to help deliver sustainable development.
There are 734 biosphere reserves in 134 countries, including five in Australia.
In addition to meeting Dr Holland, on his three-day visit Professor Bridgewater attended planning meetings, met representatives from Eurobodalla Shire Council and became more familiar with the area.
Professor Bridgewater said they are "sketching out" potential areas of a biosphere reserve which would include a "core" protected area, a "buffer" zone which is the surrounding land that is also valuable, and a "transition" zone where people live, work and play.
As part of the feasibility study, Professor Bridgewater will likely visit monthly to talk to people, including "respectful conversation with First Nations people"
They told Dr Holland it would be everybody's biosphere but there is a strong First Nations element.
It is a vehicle for recognition, employment generation, tourism accreditation and ensuring the area is handed down to the next generation in better shape than a few years ago.
Mr Stubbings said they could potentially submit a nomination form to UNESCO in September 2024, or more likely, September 2025, part of which would include a management or governance structure with strong community representation.
Dr Holland appeared to like the idea.
"I can see it being applied to many areas down the coast," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
