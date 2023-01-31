Nigel Stewart had impressive mentors to teach him about his culture: his father Wally and grandfather George, or Poppy Julip.
"Our whole lives here in Narooma revolved around the ocean as a part of culture which was taught to my father by his father who is a descendant of ancestor 'Munckens'," Mr Stewart said.
"The ocean not just provided us with a connection to our country which has been sustained over thousands of years but it also gave us a way to survive in harsh times and healthy food."
His grandfather was unrivalled at making specific nets for specific fish, a skill he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
READ ALSO:
While he was young Mr Stewart spent lots of time with his grandparents.
"That is how I remember growing up with Nan and Pop, netting prawns with a little fire by the riverbank with Nan telling us stories about country.
"It was good."
Yet his father and grandfather had faced many hardships from the policies imposed on them including segregation, assimilation, and stolen generation.
Mr Stewart graduated with a degree in Environmental Resource Management and worked for National Parks and Wildlife Service for 16 years teaching Aboriginal culture and conservation, bush regeneration, law enforcement and threatened species management.
He was then a Cultural Heritage Tours guide at Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens imparting his knowledge of bush tucker, conservation and the tools, weapons and history of local Sydney tribe the Gadigal people.
"I spoke to all people - local, national and international - about the fact we have one of the world's most beautiful cultures.
"When people start to understand, they think it is pretty special," Mr Stewart said.
He started performing the didgeridoo, songs and dances at high school in Year 9 and now back in Narooma he conducts cultural workshops and does sub-contract work for various government agencies including NPWS, council and his father's business Joonga Land and Water Corporation.
He hopes that his father's new tourism operation, Nar-Oo-Ma, will eventually include up-market seafood cultural cruises and develop an Aboriginal cultural awareness program for TAFEs, schools, universities, corporates and government agencies to teach culture, history and local knowledge.
Conservation is another potential opportunity "because we have to protect the future" and healing.
"A lot of people, black and white, have trauma and we need healing."
Ultimately, he wants to put Nar-Oo-Ma and Narooma on the map for culture, showcasing the natural beauty and the stories that have been passed down for generations.
It is a vision shared by Sally Bouckely of Southbound Escapes who organised the Connect to Country series of First Nations experiences to help showcase the region's rich Indigenous culture to locals and visitors alike.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.