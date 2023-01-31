Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Narooma has potential for a unique Yuin cultural tourism industry

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:34pm, first published February 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Stewart was lucky to have his father Wally Stewart as one of the people who shared their extensive knowledge of Yuin culture. Picture supplied

Nigel Stewart had impressive mentors to teach him about his culture: his father Wally and grandfather George, or Poppy Julip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.