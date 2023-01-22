Narooma News
Premier asked Narooma Chamber of Commerce to invite businesses

By Marion Williams
Updated January 24 2023 - 1:51pm, first published January 23 2023 - 9:50am
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet met with around 20 local businesses at Club Narooma on Friday, January 20. Picture supplied.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Narooma at lunchtime on Friday, January 20.

