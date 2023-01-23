Fine weather shines for croquet, golf, bowls

Week ending January 22 - A hungry Shark Finn rounded up 40 Monday bowlers on an overcast afternoon and had secret ends deciding the winners on 9 in himself, Pete Rum-back 100 and gospeller Bob from the runners-up on 8 in Ros Tweed, Cowboy Roy's boy Mike and Par Dub-back-In with BIL P-lots Wanders taking out the first resting-toucher and the $211 jackpot was not won. The lucky losers on rink 1 were M-Tomahawk Tendery and Punter Alan while the wrong bias sinners Derf-back Paste and Sickie-A No-More-Ski. The raffle winners happily drawn out by Nod-back Hevenless were the Punter, Clive KV and BIL P-lots.