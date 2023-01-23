Fine weather shines for croquet, golf, bowls

The third playing week of 2023 for Narooma Croquet Club included golf croquet competition on two days of last week, namely Monday and Thursday, plus the return of association croquet competition on Saturday.
The week's highlight was the return of Janet Jones to burst back into form with three wins and a high average points score, and thus be the long overdue leading player of the week. Jean Phillips and Lesley Miles also performed well with three wins each. Len Favier's arrival at Club Dalmeny greens was adjudged by the referee to be too late to play.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
January 16 - In overcast and muggy weather seven players contested a full program of six matches of golf croquet. The fixture comprised of three matches whereby a lower handicapped player played solo against a doubles pairs combination; two doubles matches; and one singles match.
The leading player on the day was Lesley Miles who was undefeated with three wins, all in the first format, either as part of a doubles pairing or when playing solo.
Two of the matches ended in very close results, the contestants being separated by only one point (game decided at the thirteenth hoop), with Louise Starkie being in the unlucky losing team each time. Mary Ryan relished being part of the winning doubles team in the first match. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
January 19 - On Thursday the golf croquet schedule continued in sunny and hot weather. A small group of five competitors contested four matches, comprising two matches whereby a lower handicapped player played solo against a doubles pairs combination; and two singles matches.
The leading player on the day was Janet Jones who was the only undefeated player with two wins, all in the first format, either as part of a doubles pairing or when playing solo. Three players scored one win and one loss, namely, Jean Phillips, Helen Stannard and Diane Sims. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
Association Croquet Regular Competition
On a morning of early cloud turning to fine and warm weather, the Narooma Club association croquet program resumed for the 2023 year last Saturday. One competition match was played on court 2 of the greens of Club Dalmeny between the returning Janet Jones and her normal protagonist Len Favier.
The format was a handicap game with Len Favier (hcp 18) allowed 8 bisques (free shots) from the lower handicapped Janet Jones (hcp 10). Janet Jones played her usual very efficient game, initially going to a handy lead.
During the match a struggling Len Favier made tactical mistakes and missed some easy shots, however he made three very long shots diagonally across the court with his red and yellow balls, but failed each time to take full advantage to score.
Then, using his 8 bisques judiciously, Len managed to slow down Janet's scoring rate by separating his opponent's blue and black balls three times, thus making inroads into Janet's lead. With two minutes to play the scoring gap was 5 points. But Len let Janet off the hook allowing her to score a four-hoop break with the blue ball from hoop 6 to hoop 9 and so Janet Jones coasted to a 21-12 win.
Weekly Games Table Ratings - 1. Janet Jones 3 wins, 0 losses 4.53 av points; 2. Jean Phillips 3 wins, 1 loss 4.33 av points; 3. Lesley Miles 3 wins, 0 loss 4.02 av points; 4. Reg Shooter 2 wins, 1 loss 5.15 av points; 5. Diane Sims 2 wins, 3 losses 3.84 av points.
Weekly Awards - Janet Jones, Jean Phillips and Lesley Miles each were accredited with three wins during the week. However Janet Jones headed the table due to a small margin of 0.20 points averaged (adjusted by handicaps) in games played. Thus Janet Jones was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award' as the leading player of the week. A close second place was Jean Phillips, just ahead of Lesley Miles by 0.31 points averaged in games played. Thus Jean was presented with the 'Pink Pig Award'.
January 19 - A very good field of 168 players took advantage of the ideal weather conditions and had a great day out.
In A Grade a regular visitor from The Coast, Patrick Thornton, prevailed with 41 points off his handicap of 5 after an even-par round while a three-way countback on 38 points decided the minor positions in favour of Peter Ward and Paul Mood with Mal Gregor missing out.
In B Grade Richard Easton came to the fore with 40 points off his handicap of 13, two points better than James Crokefrom Duntry league in Orange, while a three-way countback on 37 points gave third place to Gary Hunt ahead of Chris Fader and Tanya Desmond.
Tony Reid topped C Grade with 38 points off his handicap of 23 with John Willett and Chris Eardley in the minor positions with 36 and 35 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Peter Jones on 3, Patrick Thornton, James Croke and Garry Ebbeling on 9, Di Williamson on 14 and Sylvia Donohoe on 17 while Mark Falconer posted an eagle on the 4th for a very small nest. The ball competition went down to the early 32 points range.
January 21 - Excellent scores were registered by the field of 167 players where Steve Wyatt took out A Grade with 41 points off his handicap of 4 after a one-under-par round. Murray Walpole and Bob Knipler filled the minor positions on 39 and 38 points respectively.
In B Grade Glenn Brown posted the day's best score with 42 points off his handicap of 18 ahead of Will Monteith who edged out Chris Goldsmith on countback on 40 points to finish runner-up.
Derek Moritz took out C Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 20 ahead of Diane Knoll and Jan Boxsell on 39 and 38 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Mitch Jeffery on 3, Stuart Long and David Sansom on 9, Scott Harris on 14 and again Stuart Long on 17 with the ball competition going down to the mid-33 points range.
RGI
Club Dalmeny Bowls
Week ending January 22 - A hungry Shark Finn rounded up 40 Monday bowlers on an overcast afternoon and had secret ends deciding the winners on 9 in himself, Pete Rum-back 100 and gospeller Bob from the runners-up on 8 in Ros Tweed, Cowboy Roy's boy Mike and Par Dub-back-In with BIL P-lots Wanders taking out the first resting-toucher and the $211 jackpot was not won. The lucky losers on rink 1 were M-Tomahawk Tendery and Punter Alan while the wrong bias sinners Derf-back Paste and Sickie-A No-More-Ski. The raffle winners happily drawn out by Nod-back Hevenless were the Punter, Clive KV and BIL P-lots.
The fine weather held on Thursday for the 25 bowlers weeded out by the Spade Doug and the lowest winning margin decided the winners on one in the swinger Off-white Pork Whylair, Chef Keith and Gram-back Joiner from the runners-up on four in the Spade, R-Motorbike Lady-Cini and Kath Whiskey-Anne. Once again no-one scored a resting toucher nor did the $100 jackpot go off but our wrong bias sinners included Derf-back Paste, Graham or Brett, and the raffle winners were Bennie or Kennie, the Derf-back bloke and Ram-back-Can Wanderers.
The Friday Twilights on a perfect evening had the winners in the Goose and his son Gr-worker and the lucky draw sponsor's $10 prizes were divided up with the Southern Euro Plumbing won by gospeller Surp-back, Dalmeny's Serenity tucker outlet by that Derf-back bloke again, the Dalmeny Blue Octopus by the Islander Jamie and the Dalmeny IGA voucher by Nod-back Sienna.
The sheets are out for names for our February 4 pennant challenge against Narooma and the Minor singles so please get in early to help our organisers.
