Seven community and business organisations were recognised for their contribution to Narooma on Australia Day.
John Murray, MC for the Narooma Australia Day Awards Ceremony 2023, welcomed special guests Bega MP Dr Michael Holland, Eurobodalla Shire councillors Rob Pollock and David Grace and general manager Warwick Winn, and Sharon Mason who gave the Welcome to Country.
Since its establishment in 1976, Narooma Lions Club has an impressive list of achievements.
It provides hands-on help and donations in kind or financial assistance, as well as national projects through the Lion organisation.
There were special call outs to current president Ricci Bishop and her predecessor Tony Fahey and his wife Sue.
Marine Rescue Narooma was recognised for its dedicated members who respond when needed in all conditions.
Their base is staffed from dawn to dusk every day of the year and unit members are on call to respond to incidents on the water 24 hours a day.
It has around 45 members, comprising radio operators, boat crew and those who assist with fundraising.
Probably best known for its cheery Narooma Christmas Whales, the Narooma Men's Shed participates in social and community events and engages with and assists the community as it helps its 85 members to maintain active and enquiring minds.
It recently opened membership to women.
Each member of the surf club spends on average 40 hours keeping the beaches safe every summer.
They are also on call throughout the year as support for various emergency services.
Their contribution includes installing accessibility mats at Town Beach so people with disabilities, the elderly and young can enjoy the beach.
In less than 10 years Georgie Staley and Dave O'Brien established the growing Mountain Bike Club and, with the help of others, built 30 kilometres of trails and successfully applied for a grant to build an additional 65 kilometres, described on the night as a "magnificent achievement".
Narooma Rocks' volunteer board is committed to regional development and jobs growth by sustainably developing the year-round visitor economy through local food tourism.
Special mention went to Cath Peachey who has been involved in the Narooma Oyster Festival since 2012 and to former mayor and councillor Lindsay Brown.
Sally Bouckley started her luxury tourism operation in March 2018.
Since then she has instigated the Narooma Winter Night Markets, moved her business to the Visitors Information Centre and delivered the highly successful Connect to Country program to nurture the area's First Nations tour operators.
The awards ceremony was largely organised by Jenny Munro, president of Narooma Chamber of Commerce and chair of its Australia Day Committee.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
