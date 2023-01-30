Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Narooma Lions, Marine Rescue, SLSC, Men's Shed, Mountain Bike Hub

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year IMB gave Narooma Men's Shed a grant for hand tools and some machinery so that women could more effectively use its new facilities. Picture supplied

Seven community and business organisations were recognised for their contribution to Narooma on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.