Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

It began in January 2020 as the Cobargo Bushfire Relief Centre

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:50am, first published February 20 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Walters and Danielle Murphy started operating what was then the Cobargo Bushfire Relief Centre in January 2020. Picture by Marion Williams

The recently renamed Cobargo Community Access Centre has moved into the Business Innovation Hub, alongside four small business owners who experienced extreme loss during the Black Summer bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.