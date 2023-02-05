Narooma News
Narooma's Ron Mason heads to New Zealand to mark 50 years since first Indigenous rugby league tour

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:37am, first published February 6 2023 - 10:00am
Ron Mason in action for Penrith Panthers in 1973, the same year as the first Indigenous national team toured New Zealand. Picture supplied.

Narooma's Ron Mason is travelling to New Zealand with 16 mates to mark the 50th anniversary of the first national Indigenous rugby league team that was assembled to tour New Zealand in February 1973.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

