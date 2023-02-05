Narooma's Ron Mason is travelling to New Zealand with 16 mates to mark the 50th anniversary of the first national Indigenous rugby league team that was assembled to tour New Zealand in February 1973.
With Aboriginal activist Charlie Perkins the driving force, a national Indigenous team with players from NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory had formed a year or so earlier and travelled across Australia in a bid for recognition.
"We started the Koori Knockout at the same time," Mr Mason said from Sydney on Friday as he prepared for his flight on Monday, February 6.
"A lot of us country boys went through a lot of stuff, racism.
"I saw it first-hand with my parents.
"We weren't allowed to go to the pub or the cinema.
"So what we were doing in Sydney was a fight for recognition and that is how it started."
At the time it was very difficult for Aboriginals to be accepted into the National Rugby League.
"We tried to get a side into the NRL but they wouldn't accept us," he said.
When he moved to Mount Druitt with his wife and their first baby however, he was signed up by the Penrith Panthers.
"I was the first Indigenous man from the South Coast to play First Grade in Sydney," he said.
They were disappointed but not surprised when the NRL would not let them wear green and gold jerseys for the tour and only gave token funding.
It was a very different story in New Zealand.
People and kids stood on the sides of the street waving at them as their bus travelled around the country for the nine-game, ten-day tour.
"We had cameras following us everywhere we went," Mr Mason, who was team captain, said.
"It was unbelievable the welcome they gave us."
The team felt very proud when they returned to a rousing reception from their people across the country and the media.
The tour had won them the recognition they had been fighting for.
"This was only the start" of the lifelong work that several players on that team did to improve outcomes for Indigenous people.
A highlight of Mr Mason's 10-day trip will be the Indigenous All Stars game against their Maori counterparts on Saturday, 11 February.
The team has Charlie Perkins, Mr Mason and the other players on that seminal tour to thank for paving the way.
