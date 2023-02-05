Narooma Rotary's 2023 year started on a high on Thursday, February 2, celebrating Narooma's youth and what some have gained from participating in various Rotary's youth programs.
Chair of Narooma Rotary's Youth Night David McInnes said celebrating our students' achievements with their families and friends was "a great way to start the year".
Milaina Cafe was named Narooma Rotary's 2023 Tertiary Scholar with a three-year scholarship.
Milaina will study for a double degree at ANU, namely a Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy, Economics (PPE) and a Bachelor of Public Policy.
She hopes to eventually work in public policy with the state or federal governments "to help make the world a better place".
READ ALSO:
The Club also caught up with Narooma High students who took apart in the Rotary Youth Programme of Enrichment (RYPEN) and those in the Model United Nation Assembly (MUNA) in Canberra during the last six months.
Phoebe Coxon and Talon Keith said they gained so much from the RYPEN weekend camp at Wagga Wagga.
They went from initially being out of their comfort zone meeting completely new people to gaining new confidence from working with them.
By the end of the weekend they had a bunch of new friends and did not want to leave.
It has also helped them think about their future plans.
Two of the students who attended MUNA spoke of the challenging experience debating world issues as a delegation from in their case Iran with "super-prepared" teams from other schools representing other countries having debated other teams just to be there.
Narooma students though held their own collaborating extremely well as a team, largely also due to their preparation with teacher Monique Wicks.
"MUNA is a different mind-set having to think in different ways, representing views I don't necessarily agree with," Yeshe Smith Macpherson said.
"It gave me so much confidence."
Jack Lenihan felt he gained many skills from the MUNA experience, including people and collaborative skills, as well as "immense confidence".
Narooma High Principal Fiona Jackson spoke with pride on developments at the school and the Club's other current Tertiary Scholars Raichel Brodie (2022) and Elise Dixon (2021) also spoke.
Narooma Rotary awards a three-year scholarship to a student from Narooma High School each year, thanks to a bequest by Alexander Birch.
Now with additional funding from a greatly appreciated benefactor, the scholarship stands at $6,000 a year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.