Plenty of bowls, croquet and golf action on the greens

February 4 - another match of Association Croquet was held between Janet Jones and Len Favier on court 2. Len (hcp 18) was allowed 8 bisques (free shots) from Janet (hcp 10). After 80 minutes the match was very even at 11 points each. Then Janet, at hoop 6, with the yellow ball sitting against the off leg of the hoop, played a spectacular jump shot with the red ball, going high in/off and over the yellow to score the hoop. This signalled the start of the real action with Janet scooting to a lead with a break of three hoops with the yellow at hoops 8, 9, 10. Nevertheless Len fought back by separating his opponent's red and yellow balls to score with the black ball at hoop 7 using a bisque, but he missed roqueting the blue ball. Janet recovered with a long across-the-court shot to roquet the red ball on the yellow ball and score at hoops 7 and 8 with the red ball, going to a handy lead of 18-12. Len still had a slight chance, but missed five roquet shots in a row with the black ball on the blue ball at hoop 8. Len used his last bisque to try and restart his momentum, but Janet had another three-hoop break when scoring with the red ball at hoops 9, 10 and 11 and went on to win 26-14 with 15 minutes left on the time clock.

