Plenty of bowls, croquet and golf action on the greens

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:36pm
Narooma's John Downie presenting the Blue Water Shield to Dalmeny's Keith Cook. Picture supplied

Narooma croquet

Last week Narooma Croquet Club conducted competition matches on two days only, Thursday and Saturday. The Monday competition was rained out. On Thursday both ricochet croquet and golf croquet were played concurrently on separate courts. On Saturday the regular association croquet competition was scheduled. Altogether eight players competed and five matches were contested over the week. Len Favier excelled in three games of golf croquet but lost in association croquet while Janet Jones was unbeaten in both ricochet croquet and association croquet.

