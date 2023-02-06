Plenty of bowls, croquet and golf action on the greens

Last week Narooma Croquet Club conducted competition matches on two days only, Thursday and Saturday. The Monday competition was rained out. On Thursday both ricochet croquet and golf croquet were played concurrently on separate courts. On Saturday the regular association croquet competition was scheduled. Altogether eight players competed and five matches were contested over the week. Len Favier excelled in three games of golf croquet but lost in association croquet while Janet Jones was unbeaten in both ricochet croquet and association croquet.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
January30 - matches were cancelled due to rain.
February 2 - While some really hot golf croquet strokes were on display. From the start in game number one, Aly Philip scored at hoop 1 with a neat in/off shot with the red ball off her opponent's blue ball. Then straight after Len Favier replied with a one-shot stroke with the blue ball the full length of the court to score at hoop 2. Later in game number two, Aly Philip scored with an angled jump shot with the red ball over the black ball at hoop 6. Aly celebrated with a backward somersault (without a twist or pyke). But Len Favier was still able to triumph with three wins. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
Game 1 - Len Favier and Cathy Sforcina 7-5 Louise Starkie and Aly Philip
Game 2 - Len Favier and Louise Starkie 7-4 Cathy Sforcina and Aly Philip
Game 3 - Aly Philip and Len Favier 7-5 Louise Starkie and Marlene Gerrard.
Ricochet Croquet Tryout Day
February 2 - On court 2, a tryout day in Ricochet Croquet was conducted, supervised by club champion Janet Jones. Ricochet croquet, as the name suggests, allows two extra shots when a player impacts (ricochets) any other ball on the court. The format was of a doubles match between Janet Jones and Helen Stannard against Diane Sims and Marlene Gerrard. The match was scheduled over six hoops and the centre peg and was more a game of concentration in comparison to the excited golf croquet play being conducted alongside on court 1. Janet and Helen won the match by each completing the course and scoring 7 points each to total 14 points, whilst Diane and Marlene, their opposition, totalled 7 points.
Association Croquet Regular Competition
February 4 - another match of Association Croquet was held between Janet Jones and Len Favier on court 2. Len (hcp 18) was allowed 8 bisques (free shots) from Janet (hcp 10). After 80 minutes the match was very even at 11 points each. Then Janet, at hoop 6, with the yellow ball sitting against the off leg of the hoop, played a spectacular jump shot with the red ball, going high in/off and over the yellow to score the hoop. This signalled the start of the real action with Janet scooting to a lead with a break of three hoops with the yellow at hoops 8, 9, 10. Nevertheless Len fought back by separating his opponent's red and yellow balls to score with the black ball at hoop 7 using a bisque, but he missed roqueting the blue ball. Janet recovered with a long across-the-court shot to roquet the red ball on the yellow ball and score at hoops 7 and 8 with the red ball, going to a handy lead of 18-12. Len still had a slight chance, but missed five roquet shots in a row with the black ball on the blue ball at hoop 8. Len used his last bisque to try and restart his momentum, but Janet had another three-hoop break when scoring with the red ball at hoops 9, 10 and 11 and went on to win 26-14 with 15 minutes left on the time clock.
Weekly Games Table Ratings
1. Len Favier 3 wins, 1 loss 3.21 points average; 2. Janet Jones 2 wins, 0 losses 4.81 points average 3. Helen Stannard 1 win, 0 losses 4.38 points average; 4. Louise Starkie 1 win, 2 losses 3.05 points average; 5. Cathy Sforcina 1 win, 1 loss 2.93 points average; 6. Aly Philip 1 win, 2 losses 2.90 points average
Weekly Awards
Len Favier was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award' as the leading player of the week and Janet Jones was presented with the 'Pink Pig Award'. NOTE: On February 8, Narooma Croquet Club will conduct a twilight (starts 4pm) croquet event - GALA FUN DAY - for the MENS' SHED, followed by dinner in the bistro of Club Dalmeny.
February 2 - An excellent mid-week field of 155 players again enjoyed what the course had to offer. In A Grade Ian Miller prevailed with 37 points off his handicap of 11 with Peter Jones edging out Chris Hewitt on 36 points on countback to finish runner-up.
Bardwell from Pymble took out B Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 14, albeit on countback from the ever consistent Peter Wilson. David Holt finished third on 38 points on countback from Kevin Seamons who always seem to be edged out in this manner.
In C Grade Darrin Stollznow posted the best score of the day with 42 points off his handicap of 20 with John Willett and Bill Baker in the minor positions with 41 and 37 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Geoff Kirby on 3, Mark Anderson and Neil Towers on 9, David Holt on 14 and Phil Haynes on 17 for the second time in a row, while the ball competition rewarded almost all players on 32 points.
February 4 - The season-opening Summer Ambrose attracted a field of 132 players with 60 visitors. For the first time the net event was decided by a countback on 57.833 in favour of the Moruya trio of Larry Rundle, Juy Cooper and Christian Jay ahead of Wayne O'Neill and Rob Andreeski from Links Shell Cove and Don Lamb from Bathurst. Rob Hunter from Stonecutter's Ridge, Scott Clarke from Castle Hill and Tom Monteith took third place with 59.157. The gross was taken out with 61 off the stick by the Narooma trio of Ben Sealey, Mark Anderson and Mal Gregor. The nearest-the-pin winners were Michael Riches from Yowani on both 3and 14, Tom Boyton on 9 and Ben Ritchie on 17.
February 5 - The second round of the Summer Ambrose again saw good scoring and the net was taken out by the Narooma trio of Andrew Thompson, Tanya Desmond and Andrew Linsdell with a score of 56.5. Runners-up was the Harris family of Scott, Nicole and Adam with a score of 57.167 and the Narooma trio of Rob Hudson, Andrew Barry and Mark Rogerson finished third in a three-way countback on 57.67. The gross was won by Kyle Dixon, Ben Ritchie and Tom Boyton with 63 on a countback.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Lynne Ponsford from Bermagui on 3, Andrew Dick from Bega on 9, Matt Doyle from Queanbeyan on 14 and Tim Millward on 17. The 36 hole winners were Rob Hunter from Stonecutter's Ridge, Scott Clarke from Castle Hill and Tom Monteith with116.333, followed by Andrew Thompson, Tanya Desmond and Andrew Linsdell on 117 with the Moruya trio of Larry Rundle, Juy Cooper and Christian Jay in third place on 117.667. The gross event was won with a 23-under-par score of 121 by Ben Sealey, Mark Anderson and Mal Gregor.
Continuous overnight and morning showers washed out Monday's bowls. Thursday's weather treated us much better with little cloud but gusty swirling winds made conditions uneasy for the 17 bowlers weeded out by the Spade and with the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 12 in Pom Adrian, Crookia No-More-Ski and Ossie Sid-back-Blanketer's boy Keith. Lack of numbers did not allow any more dividends but G-Reg-back Pa-solely took out the only resting toucher.
The jackpot was thankfully not won as there was some disagreement over it's value, the wrong bias sinners were, would you believe, gospeller Bob and Chef Keith with 3, so he penalised himself another $2 on such a poor performance although, as a swinger, he reckons he saw dots everywhere.
Friday night Twilights played in the continuing good weather saw Beam Overrod and the Goose as the winners. Our lucky draw sponsor's $10 prizes were divided up with the Southern Euro Plumbing won by Dean Southtimber, Dalmeny's Serenity tucker outlet by Up and Down Orless, the Dalmeny Blue Octopus by Derf-back Paste and the Dalmeny IGA voucher by IOU Ian.
The annual February 4 pre-pennant season Blue Water Shield challenge against Narooma at Narooma saw Dalmeny triumphant winning the rinks 2/1 and shots up 84/45. A good day was had by all including reserves finishing with Narooma's finest sandwiches, tea, coffee or the odd ale or 3.
The pennant season starts in earnest next Saturday at home some come along and see the boys in action and the minor singles sheet is out for another week so please get your names down by Thursday to help our organisers.
