On December 29, 2022, prominent resident of Central Tilba, Norm Hoyer, sadly passed away at the age of 90.
Born in Cobargo Private Hospital in 1932, Norm attended Tilba Tilba Public School, as it was then known, followed by Bega High School where he boarded during the week at the Boys' Hostel, and then Hawkesbury Agricultural College in Richmond, NSW.
Norm then took a job with Queensland Department of Agriculture and Stock where he was posted to Atherton as assistant advisor, cattle husbandry. The district covered the Tableland, Cape York and west to the Gulf of Carpentaria - an enormous area.
In Atherton he met his wife to be of 66 years, Kathy, marrying in 1956.
Shortly after this he accepted a job setting up and managing a new dairy farm in Papua New Guinea, just west of Port Moresby. There he stayed 15 months before returning home with Kathy to Tilba to join his father, Fred, in running Sherringham.
Sherringham had been in the family continuously since the late 1880s when Norm's grandfather's uncle Henry had bought Sherringham while he was working as the Manager of the Australian Joint Stock Bank in Cobargo.
Henry continued to work at the bank. His nephew, Charles (Norm's grandfather) moved on to Sherringham in 1897 when he married, and proceeded to operate a dairy farm.
Sherringham has remained in the family ever since, a point of much pride for Norm.
On Sherringham Norm and Kathy raised four children, Vicky, Karen, Robyn and Darcy and they have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren
Norm instilled a hard working ethic in his children, all were expected to contribute and work on the farm and in the house, cooking and cleaning and helping with the farm work.
Norm loved farm life and was known as a progressive farmer, he was passionate about increasing productivity on the farm, built up the herd capacity three-fold from his father's day.
He improved pastures, drained swamp land to turn it to pasture, installed irrigation, bought adjoining land plus another site at Cobargo.
Norm had a great love of Tilba. He had an enormous interest in its history and its heritage and he was passionate that this history not be lost. It is important that his contributions in this regard be remembered and respected.
With his great interest in the local history, Norm collected many historical records which might otherwise have been discarded. These include ABC Cheese factory records, Tilba school records, and a copy of the original plans for the Wallaga Lake bridge built in 1894.
Norm spent many months assisting Pearl Corkhill in cataloguing and captioning her father's photographs taken around Tilba from 1890 to 1910 and these are now an invaluable collection in the National Library of Australia.
He was also co-author with Laurelle Pacey of "Tilba Times" documenting the early history of Tilba, an excellent and valuable historical record, and co-authored the 13-page introduction to "Taken at Tilba", a book which has many of William Corkhill's photos in it, providing a wonderful historical record.
Norm was a member of Narooma Rotary Club for 30 years and president twice. Some more recent committees Norm was on include Council's Heritage Advisory Committee, Tilba Cemetery Committee, Corunna Cemetery Committee, and Tilba's Anzac Centenary Committee in 2014/15.
We owe Norm a debt of gratitude for his many years of dedication to Tilba's history and heritage. It is no doubt a sad and difficult time for Kathy and her family, but they can be very proud of him and his life.
May he now rest in peace.
