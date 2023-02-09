Narooma News
Dalmeny Boardriders kick off 2023 competitions

By Dalmeny Boardriders
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:28pm, first published February 9 2023 - 1:18pm
Ray Lawrence carving up a half foot high wave.

Summer sunshine and sparkling clear warm water were a saviour as Dalmeny Boardriders had their first competition of the season at Kianga main beach on February 5.

