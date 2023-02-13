The highlight of the activities of Narooma Croquet Club last week was the Gala Day of Croquet.
This was for members, friends and families of the Narooma Mens' Shed on the twilight afternoon of February 8.
There was a roll up of 16 participants, assisted by seven players from the croquet club.
The croquet games commenced at 4pm and involved two teams - the SAWS and the HAMMERS.
This was followed by a celebratory dinner at 6.15 pm in the bistro of Club Dalmeny with lucky door prizes.
In addition, regular golf croquet competition was played on Monday of last week, but not on last Thursday (cancelled due to rain).
In searing hot weather conditions association croquet regular competition was played last Saturday morning with the match ending in a controversial tie.
With the washout on Thursday the scheduled Ricochet croquet competition was also cancelled.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
February 6 - In sunny weather on Monday of last week a small group of five players contested five matches of golf croquet.
The leading players were Reg Shooter and Diane Sims with two wins each.
Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
February 9 - Thursday matches were cancelled due to rain.
Narooma Mens' Shed Gala Day
In a monster carnival of croquet games, under threatening skies, two teams of eight participants from the Narooma Mens' Shed, designated as the SAWS and the HAMMERS, battled out 16 games of golf croquet doubles matches.
Each pair played two games, with game 1 winners on court 1 switching to challenge the winners on court 2.
The first game losers played each other in the other games on court 1.
As first time players concentration was intense and there was excitement when Donna executed a jump shot to score a hoop.
The final result was extremely close at eight games each, with the winner decided on points scored.
The SAWS team scored 46 points to defeat the HAMMERS team (45 points) by one point.
As all adjourned for the evening meal the first sprinkle of rain started, later which turned into a deluge.
Association Croquet Regular
February 11 - On a very hot last Saturday morning, a match of Association Handicap Croquet was contested between Janet Jones and Len Favier on court 2 of the greens of Club Dalmeny.
Len Favier (hcp 18) was allowed 8 bisques (free shots) from Janet Jones (hcp 10).
At the start Len Favier used his bisques to good advantage to go to a handy lead and stay there for the majority of the match.
With 30 minutes to play Len was in the lead 17-11, but he had only two bisques left.
Janet Jones began to make a charge, scoring with the yellow ball at hoop 7, then picking up the black and blue balls to score also with the yellow ball at hoop 8.
Then Janet scored hoops 6, 7 and 8 with the red ball to be one point behind Len Favier at 17-16.
Then Len Favier used his second last bisque to score hoop 8 with the blue ball, plus separate his opponent's red and yellow balls.
But Janet Jones was not done with yet.
Diagonally right across the court Janet roqueted the yellow onto the red and used the blue ball to score hoop 9 with the yellow and red balls.
The score was 18 all. Janet went to the lead by scoring at hoop 10 with the yellow ball and set it up at hoop 11.
Len Favier roqueted off the red and yellow balls to score hoop 11 with the black ball and again level the scores 19 all.
Following this he used his blue ball to set up the black ball at hoop 12.
With both players having balls set up to score and win, the match time ran out.
After some intense discussion it was agreed to call the game a draw.
Weekly Games Table Ratings and Weekly Awards
Because the focus of the week was on the Men' Shed gala day games ratings were not recorded nor were there weekly awards.
February 11 - After Thursday's complete washout an excellent field of 153 players signed up for the February Monthly Medal and the scores were of a high standard.
Almost 20 per cent of the A Grade field bettered par with their net scores and the ball competition went down to the mid-75 net range.
Ian Miller triumphed in A Grade with 66 net off his handicap of 9 while Robert Ackling edged out Jackson Taylor on countback on 67 to take second place.
Glenn McInerney took out B Grade with 68 net off his handicap of 18 with Brent Gresty runner-up on 70.
Third place was decided by a countback on 71 in favour of Steve Dobson ahead of Gary Schmidt and Nigel Roberts.
In C Grade Derek Moritz registered 65 net to win easily by six shots and also win the Monthly Medal.
Julie Melville took second place with 71 while Julie Whyte finished third on 73 on countback from Janice Eardley and Wendy Lowe.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Wendy Lowe on 3, Ben Ritchie, Ian McManus and Jenny McIntyre on 9, Mark Rogerson on 14 and Ricky Falconer on 17.
RGI
