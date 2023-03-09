In her 33 years of training animals for the screen Kirstin Feddersen has worked with everything from ants to elephants, and even trained a butterfly to land on Marlon Brando's thumb
Many people in the movie and TV industry inevitably encounter some big egos but Ms Feddersen said working with animals is amazing.
"They are such positive, honest creatures.
"They don't let us down, it is only when we haven't trained them properly," she said.
READ ALSO:
Ms Feddersen has been training animals all her life and loves them all.
No matter what animal she is asked to work with, she can honestly reply that she loves working with that particular species.
As director of Kirsko Film Animals, Ms Feddersen's work involves long hours.
She frequently spends 10 hours on set with the animals, then a long journey home to walk the dogs and feed the numerous animals that live on her property.
Ms Feddersen trains animals using positive motivation.
This requires working out the animal's favourite thing, be it a certain type of food or toy.
When she was working with Zak as the wheelchair-bound dog on Colin from Accounts, for example, it was playing.
"Every time he came out of the wheelchair, I ran to him and played with him and his favourite toys."
It may be something as simple as a pat in the right spot like when she was working with a tapir for a camera advertisement.
"I never met an animal like him, rolling on his back to get his tummy rubbed," she said.
"It isn't something you would expect from this vicious version of a pig, and I only got a few days pre-production on that."
Counterintuitively, in general the smarter the animal, the more difficult it is to train, for example chimpanzees and Australian ravens.
"As soon as they work out what you want them to do, they work out how not to do it."
Most difficult of all is when humans aren't honest about feeling uncomfortable working with a particular animal.
It is tough on the both the animal and the director.
"My dogs tell me immediately if the person doesn't feel secure or comfortable.
"It is a very tense moment, and the animal will tell you straight away."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.