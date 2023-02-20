What would small towns like Bermagui do without their local club?
They offer so much more than bowls, bingo and a bistro.
They provide sporting facilities that help keep older residents fit and connected and in the case of Bermagui Country Club, it supports many little Bermagui sport clubs.
The club's sporting facilities include the golf club, which is its largest sub-club, bowls, croquet, ladies' darts, fishing and pool, plus it is home to the Bermagui Big Game Anglers Club and the major sponsor of Bermagui Breakers AFL Club.
The club has comprehensive arts and crafts facilities where people regularly gather to paint and draw, make crafts, do quilting and needlework, paint china, make pottery using the club's kilns and work on lead lighting, glass slumping and mosaics.
Its support of the arts extends to being a regular sponsor of Sculpture Bermagui and a popular venue for performing local musicians which draws younger people to the club.
For kids there is a jumping castle and events that include face-painting and kids' discos which the club's general manager Grant Taylor said are very popular.
With such a range of facilities it is not surprising that members range in age from 8 to one who turns 99 in April and its longest serving (living) member has been with the club since 1968.
Mr Taylor said the club, which employs 40 people and has about 2000 members, contributed between $12,000 and $15,000 to the local community last year.
Many clubs are set up to donate a certain amount of money each year but "we always give away more than our obligation", he said.
The club hosts the RSL's meetings as well as the weekly Bermagui Growers and Makers market.
During the Black Summer bushfires, when the club was run by previous manager Robert Beuzeville, it was where residents went for the latest information from the RFS and SES on the ground.
On that horrific New Year's Eve the club was an evacuation centre for people escaping the fires in Cobargo before becoming the RFS command centre.
"The club fed heaps of people, opened up the kitchen and had volunteers cooking day in and day out and taking food over to the surf life saving club for people evacuating there," Mr Taylor said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
