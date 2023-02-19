Narooma High School started the year with a splash at its annual swimming carnival.
The school's head teacher of personal development, health and physical education (PDHPE), Dion Cafe, said there was perfect weather on Thursday, February 2, which helped contribute to a great student roll-up and high participation rates.
There were also novelty events which got everyone in the pool, having fun and getting points for their houses.
The RoboRebels got a special call out from Mr Cafe for providing a great BBQ.
"A thank you is also extended to all school staff, volunteers and the Narooma Pool staff for their efforts, professionalism and support on the day," Mr Cafe said.
Results for the age champions were:
13-year old boys: Evelyn Bailey
13-year old girls: Brodie Bywater
14-year old girls: Makenzie Mathie
14-year old boys: Drew Marshall
15-year old boys: Aaron Merlino
15-year old girls: Sophie Potts
16-year old girls: Jesse Doult
16-year old boys: Austen Mckee
17-years and over boys: Kane Doull
17-years and over girls: Grace Sunderland.
The top two placings from each eligible event qualified for the Zone Swimming Carnival that was hosted by Narooma High at the Narooma Swim Centre on Thursday, February 16.
Narooma High PDHPE teacher Claire Mathie said nine schools competed in that carnival: Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Bega, Bombala, Eden, Jindabyne, Monaro, Moruya and Narooma.
"The zone competition was very smoothly run, greatly helped by the many parents, kids and volunteers who helped out," Ms Mathie said.
Of note were chief judges Carol Mead and John Cetty.
"They volunteer their time every year to be judges," Ms Mathie said.
"They were amazing, on their feet all day, making sure the swimmers got off the blocks correctly and did the correct strokes."
Many kids from the school helped time keep as well as parents and teachers from other schools.
Next is the South Coast Swimming Championships in Dapto on March 9 where five students from Narooma High School will compete.
