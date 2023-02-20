Players continue to show form in croquet, golf

After the gala day of croquet the previous week, Narooma Croquet Club conducted a quieter program of croquet last week at Club Dalmeny. Greens 1 and 2 were much improved from the previous week, with the greenkeeper and staff having put in some intense restoration work. Regular competition in Golf Croquet was conducted on both Monday and Thursday. There was also a training session in Ricochet Croquet conducted on the Monday. Meanwhile the Association Croquet competition is in recess for two weeks.
Altogether 13 players participated in the schedule of golf croquet and there was a total of nine matches contested. Two new players, Cheryl and Boyd, tried out in golf croquet in the games played on the Monday. Marlene Gerrard returned to form and was the leading player for the week with three clear wins and a very high games points average, just ahead of Di Sims who had the same number of wins but who also had one loss.
February 13 - Under overcast skies a group of six players competed in two singles matches and three doubles matches of golf croquet. The leading player was Marlene Gerrard with three wins, while new player Cheryl put in a credible performance with two wins and one loss. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
February 16 - Under blazing sunshine last Thursday, the golf croquet competition continued, with eight players contesting four doubles matches. Two of the doubles matches were decided by a single point at the 13th hoop. Diane Sims (returning after playing on Monday) and Len Favier each participated in two doubles match wins. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
Weekly Games Table Ratings - 1. Marlene Gerrard 3 wins, 0 losses 4.09 points average; 2. Diane Sims 3 wins, 1 loss 3.67 points average; 3. Cheryl 2 wins, 1 loss 3.18 points average; 4. Len Favier 2 wins, 0 losses 3.14 points average; 5. Reg Shooter 1 win, 1 loss 4.67 points average; 6. Cathy Sforcina 1 win, 1 loss 3.49 points average; 7. Aly Philip 1 win, 1 loss 3.47 points average; 8. Helen Stannard 1 win, 1 loss 3.14 points average; 9. Boyd 1 win, 2 losses 2.83 points average; 10. Jean Phillips 1 win, 1 loss 2.16 points average; 11. Louise Starkie 0 wins, 3 losses 3.33 points average; 12. Mary Ryan 0 wins, 2 losses 2.53 points average; and13. Jay Kay 0 wins, 2 losses 1.46 points average
Weekly Awards - Marlene Gerrard notched up three wins with no losses as well as scoring a high average points. Thus Marlene was the leading player of the week and was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award'. On the same handicap rating, and in second place, was Di Sims, with the same number of wins, but with a slightly lower average points due to having lost one game. Therefore Di was presented with the 'Pink Pig Award'.
A very good mid-week field of 146 players teed off in excellent conditions and overall scoring was high.
In A Grade Graham Kerr registered an admirable score of 42 points off his handicap of 12 to win by one point from Phil Haynes and three from Barry Podmore on 41 and 39 points respectively while Steve Wyatt parred the course to finish with 38 points.
Tony Rudd took out B Grade with 41 points off his handicap of 14 with Michael Harris in second place with 39 points. Bob Piper edged out Ray Hille on countback on 38 points to take third position.
Campbell Telford from Victoria GC triumphed in C Grade with 42 points off his handicap of 24, well ahead of Peter James and Allan Lynch on 39 and 38 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Richard Goodridge on both 3 and 17, Bill Durnan, Ross Giblett and Lloyd McLachlan on 9 and Peter Ward on 14 while the ball competition went down to the bottom range of 34 points.
February 18 - Despite the early threats of poor weather 143 players signed up for the first round of the Par competition.
In A Grade Adam Harris posted a score of +2 off his handicap of 3 to win on countback from Graham Kerr who had a good week's golf.
Chris Heath finished third on evens after a record nine-way countback.
In B Grade Les Campbell continued to enjoy Par with +6 off his handicap of 18, one point more than Henry George on +5. Grahame Cooke took third position on +3 on countback ahead of Mark Falconer.
In C Grade Brodie Hinds came out on top with +4 off his handicap of 21 with Rod Walker in second place on +3 while Troy Beacham filled third position on +2 after a five-way countback.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Chris Heath on 3, Callum Annand, Gary Hunt and Jenny McIntyre on 9, Ben Ritchie on 14 and Adam Harris on 17. Chris Goldsmith holed his second shot for an eagle on the 8th and the ball competition went down to the middle of the -1 scores.
