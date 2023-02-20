Players continue to show form in croquet, golf

Altogether 13 players participated in the schedule of golf croquet and there was a total of nine matches contested. Two new players, Cheryl and Boyd, tried out in golf croquet in the games played on the Monday. Marlene Gerrard returned to form and was the leading player for the week with three clear wins and a very high games points average, just ahead of Di Sims who had the same number of wins but who also had one loss.

