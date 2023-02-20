Narooma News

Players continue to show form in croquet, golf

Updated February 20 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dalmeny Croquet

After the gala day of croquet the previous week, Narooma Croquet Club conducted a quieter program of croquet last week at Club Dalmeny. Greens 1 and 2 were much improved from the previous week, with the greenkeeper and staff having put in some intense restoration work. Regular competition in Golf Croquet was conducted on both Monday and Thursday. There was also a training session in Ricochet Croquet conducted on the Monday. Meanwhile the Association Croquet competition is in recess for two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.