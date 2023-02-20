Join in the Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run from 9am at Riverside Park, Moruya on February 25. Immerse yourself in a rainbow of colours while supporting youth against domestic violence. Then it's up to you whether you want to run, walk or dance the five-kilometre track! Bring everyone along for this family-friendly, fun-filled event. Contact Michaela on 4474 7422 for more information. https://whatson.eurobodalla.com.au/event/15594890-a/free-live-music-every-saturday-sunday-from-12pm, https://whatson.eurobodalla.com.au/event/17107856-a/narooma-rotary-markets

