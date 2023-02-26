Back in the day Wagonga Inlet had seven public jetties which is why Narooma Boats Afloat is working with Eurobodalla Shire Council to restore Ringlands Point jetty.
Currently there are just two jetties at the extreme ends of the picturesque inlet.
Ringsland Point jetty is conveniently situated midway, in an ideal sheltered tidal area with deep water.
Restored, it would provide easy access to what was a very popular picnic area and the Ringsland Rotary Walk.
It would be useful for boaters in trouble and offer additional safe mooring for the local Marine and Fisheries authorities.
Narooma Boats Afloat president Graham Peachey said the idea had been around for more than six years.
They initially rang council a few times to raise awareness of the need to restore the jetty.
When they discovered council intended to get rid of it they started raising their concerns.
"We went around a lot of people in town and got a bit of public support for it," Mr Peachey said.
Council's draft Estuaries Coastal Management program for Moruya River, Mummaga Lake and Wagonga Inlet enabled them to enter the debate and meaningfully engage with council.
"To their credit council was very responsive and supportive.
"They went from seeing something past its use-by-date to now being happy to work with us on it," he said.
The jetty belongs to the Lands Department and is licensed to council.
Narooma Boats Afloat sees it as a partnership of working with council to get the necessary approvals.
"We're happy to provide whatever legwork council needs, represent the public and do whatever is required," Mr Peachey said.
They intend going back to the jetty's original structure so it complies with the early approval and there is no net increase in size.
The jetty is not affecting oysters and will be restored with environmentally-sensitive materials like mesh that lets through light.
With the required approvals and in collaboration with council, they will seek funding from the state government's Boating Now program.
Funded from boating licence and registration fees, it provides grant funding to improve maritime infrastructure and facilities that support the needs of recreational and commercial boaters and enable broader economic and social benefits to the community.
"Boating Now seems ideally suited to this proposal because it has a serious community benefit to fishing and boating people, plus agencies involved in boating patrol, rescue, Marine Parks, Maritime and Fisheries," Mr Peachey said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
