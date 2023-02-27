More than 16 million animals served in World War I which is why the Australian government has gazetted February 24 as National Day for War Animals.
One of the legends from World War II is Oscar the cat.
He started service on a German warship, the Bismarck, then served on two ships in the Royal Navy.
Each ship sank but Oscar survived all three sinkings and became known as "unsinkable Sam."
That is one of the tales that Narooma RSL sub-branch president Paul Naylor told at Club Narooma on Friday to commemorate the services and accomplishments of the animals.
The animals included donkeys, asses, mules and elephants and were used for transport, beasts of burden, message couriers, medical assistance, light horse regiments, protectors and mascots.
Photographs of Australian forces in Egypt always had a kangaroo.
"Not the same one," Mr Naylor said.
"Someone had taken a fair few of them over there."
However because of Australia's quarantine regulations, animals who served overseas were not allowed to return to Australia until 1993.
"They say Cairo Zoo had the biggest collection of Australian animals outside of Australia," Mr Naylor said.
Equally, the Australian soldier adapted to the local environment.
"They used glow worms as lights to guide them at night as they would not alert the enemy because they were natural," Mr Naylor said.
Slugs were used to identify poisonous gasses from the German forces.
"If the slug rolled up, they knew gas was around," he said.
The Royal Australian Regiment's animals have included Septimus, a Shetland pony, Quintus, a Bengal tiger, a Merino ram and Paratus, a black panther.
Courage was an eagle who belonged to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and the cat mascot of the light cruiser HMAS Encounter used to sleep in cannons.
"These mascots were a great boost to the morale of their troops.
"It cannot be under-estimated," Mr Naylor said.
Jon King, Narooma RSL sub-branch treasurer, said animals were used for transport, communications and companionship.
"Camels, horses and mules carried men and supplies, pigeons carried messages and dogs tracked enemies and protected troops," Mr King said.
Mr Naylor said animals are still in use today and urged people to spread the word about National Day for War Animals to pay homage and thanks to animals for their services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
