Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Narooma RSL commemorated National Day for War Animals on Friday

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma RSL sub-branch president Paul Naylor and treasurer Jon King spoke about the services and accomplishments of animals for National Day for War Animals on February 24. Picture by Marion Williams

More than 16 million animals served in World War I which is why the Australian government has gazetted February 24 as National Day for War Animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.