Narooma News

A busy time on the greens for golf, croquet and bowls

Updated February 28 2023 - 8:54am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Narooma croquet

Last week was a very busy time for members of the Narooma Croquet Club. The half-yearly General Meeting was held on the Monday following the croquet competition There were eight matches overall of golf croquet conducted over two days on Monday and Thursday, and ricochet croquet was also played on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.