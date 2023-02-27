A busy time on the greens for golf, croquet and bowls

February 25 - Strong winds made high scoring difficult for the field of 153 players in the first round of the Stableford competition. Mitch Jeffery took out A Grade with the day's best score off 39 points off his handicap of 7 with Matt Dunn and Scott Ker in the minor positions on 36 and 35 points respectively. Perry Pericleous prevailed in B Grade with 38 points off his handicap of 15, albeit on countback from Greg Holmes, with StevenTate in third place on 36 points. In C Grade John Gregs came out on top with the equal top score of the day of 39 points off his handicap of 32 while Blake Thornhill and Kevin Phillips took the minor placings with 37and 36 points respectively. The nearest-the-pin winners were Phil Haynes on 3, Dean Southwell, KenBrown and Wendy Lowe on 9, Anthony Cooper from Long Reef on 14, and Ken Brown again on 17 while the ball competition went down almost to the end of the 32 points range.