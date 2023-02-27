A busy time on the greens for golf, croquet and bowls

Last week was a very busy time for members of the Narooma Croquet Club. The half-yearly General Meeting was held on the Monday following the croquet competition There were eight matches overall of golf croquet conducted over two days on Monday and Thursday, and ricochet croquet was also played on Thursday.
The Association Croquet competition was still in recess. The outstanding player of the week was Diane Sims, followed by the ever-improving Ali Philip. Amazingly, over the week, there were eight players who scored one win and one loss while Jean Phillips, Diane Sims and Ali Philip each put in marathon performances of playing four matches. New players Cheryl and Boy continued their introduction to croquet. Also a visitor from the 'Jones' household, Rob Jones, made a good first effort in playing croquet on the Club Dalmeny greens. There was also a welcome return to croquet competition by John Gerrard.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition
February 20 - 10 players contested six matches of golf croquet, comprising four doubles and two singles games. Diane Sims won both the doubles match and the singles match in which she participated. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were: Game 1 - Reg Shooter and Boy 7-6 Marlene Gerrard and Cheryl; Game 2 - John Gerrard and Jean Phillips 7-2 Mary Ryan and Louise Starkie; Game 3 - Diane Sims and Cheryl 7-4 John Gerrard and Boy; Game 4 - Marlene Gerrard and Mary Ryan 7-5 Jean Phillips and Louise Starkie; Game 5 - Ali Philip 7-6 Reg Shooter; Game 6 - Diane Sims 7-4 Ali Philip
February 23 - The golf croquet competition continued with four players participating in two matches on court 1, following the ricochet croquet competition on court 2. Diane Sims continued her run of winning games. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were: Game 7 - Diane Sims and Rob Jones 7-4 Len Favier and Jean Phillips; Game 8 - Len Favier 7-4 Rob Jones
Ricochet Croquet Introduction
February 23 - Prior to the golf croquet competition a further introductory game of ricochet was conducted on court 2 between two doubles teams over six hoops and the final centre peg. Ricochet croquet, as the name suggests, allows two extra shots when a player impacts (ricochets) any other ball on the court. One point was scored for each hoop and two points scored for hitting the final centre peg. The match was supervised and coached as a partial training exercise by competition coordinator and match referee, Janet Jones. The score was: Game 9 - Ali Philip and Rob Jones 16-12 Diane Sims and Jean Phillips
Narooma Croquet Club General Meeting
February 2 - The General Meeting of the Narooma Croquet Club was held with 10 members attending. The meeting was addressed by reports from the president, the treasurer, the club captain, the competition coordinator, the match committee, the publicity officer and the welfare officer. Other items of business included a review of the last six months events, the membership plan, manufacture of new mallets, the memorial trust fund, the ever-expanding calendar of events for 2023, and the purchase of new club shirts.
Weekly Games Table Ratings
1. Diane Sims 3 wins, 1 loss 3.75 points average; 2. Aly Philip 2 wins, 1 loss 5.13 points average; 3. Reg Shooter 1 win, 1 loss 4.84 points average; 4. Rob Jones 1 wins, 1 loss 4.12 points average; 5. Len Favier 1 win, 1 loss 4.09 points average; 6. Cheryl 1 win, 1 loss 3.52 points average; 7. Boy 1 win, 1 loss 2.95 points average; 8. Marlene Gerrard 1 win, 1 loss 2.78 points average; 9. Jean Phillips 1 win, 3 losses 2.66 points average; 10. Mary Ryan 1 win, 1 loss 2.50 points average; 11. John Gerrard 1 win, 1 loss 2.45 points average; 12. Louise Starkie 0 wins, 2 losses 1.96 points average.
Weekly Awards - The ever consistent Diane Sims was leading player of the week with three wins. The next best performer was Ali Philip with two wins but with a much higher average points score of 5.13; nevertheless Diane Sims deservedly was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award' and Ali Philip was presented with the 'Pink Pig Award'. In third and fourth places were Reg Shooter and Rob Jones.
February 23 - A good field of 143 players teed off in fine conditions and some excellent scores were registered. In A Grade Scott Harris produced an outstanding round of 66 off the stick to record 42 points off his scratch handicap while Rod Fletcher headed Bill Durnan on countback on 41 points to take second position. In B Grade Warick Minett needed a favourable countback to edge out Wayne Rollings after posting 41 pointsoff his handicap of 14, with Terry O'Callaghan in third place on 39 points. Kevin Phillips took out C Grade with 38 points off his handicap of 27 with Steve Bozic and Geoff Broadfoot in the minor positions with 37 and 36 points respectively. The nearest-the-pin winners were Ben Ritchie on 3 as well as the black course on 9, Gary Hunt, Don Helmore and Steve Marsden on 9, Rod Fletcher on 14 and Robert Mack on 17, while the ball competition went down to the early 32 points range.
February 25 - Strong winds made high scoring difficult for the field of 153 players in the first round of the Stableford competition. Mitch Jeffery took out A Grade with the day's best score off 39 points off his handicap of 7 with Matt Dunn and Scott Ker in the minor positions on 36 and 35 points respectively. Perry Pericleous prevailed in B Grade with 38 points off his handicap of 15, albeit on countback from Greg Holmes, with StevenTate in third place on 36 points. In C Grade John Gregs came out on top with the equal top score of the day of 39 points off his handicap of 32 while Blake Thornhill and Kevin Phillips took the minor placings with 37and 36 points respectively. The nearest-the-pin winners were Phil Haynes on 3, Dean Southwell, KenBrown and Wendy Lowe on 9, Anthony Cooper from Long Reef on 14, and Ken Brown again on 17 while the ball competition went down almost to the end of the 32 points range.
A hot and humid Monday afternoon saw the Spade in planting action on the 35 bowlers where the highest winning margin decided the winners on 20 in Dick's son Ian, Crow-phone Rogers an Par Rose-out from the runners-up on 13 after countback, in Peter the Pom, Off-white Pork or is it Brett and Tom's son Danny with another Crow-phone AC-back Vic taking out the first resting-toucher with his 1 st bowl.
The $100 jackpot was won again by the swinging Indian curry KV, Steal Hot-daughter, gospeller Bob, Longie Not-so and Towelling Lewis. The lucky losers on rink 9 were the Spade, 1 st man's boy Ken and the Rentacar man Garry while the wrong bias sinner of the day was Sailor Brian sending down 2. The raffle winners were unhappy not-knowing their numbers again but they were Pom Kennedy, Dick's son again and that Crow-phone bloke AC-back Vic.
Thursday was thankfully cooler for the 24 bowlers stacked together by Pete Rum-back 100 with secret ends deciding the winners on 10 in the Goose, Pete Trum-back Off and gospeller Bob from the runners up on 8 in Burnly Lamp, returning stroke player Cobber Peter and Chef Keith with Kath Whiskey-Anne scoring the first resting toucher. The wrong bias sinners were gospeller Bob and G-Harrold Sival-back while the $100 jackpot stayed in the pot with the lucky raffle winners were the Goose, Kath and the Chef.
Friday night twilight bowlers saw Curb-back E Ai T Ken,Rahs-bak Off and Up and down Orless as winners. Our $10 sponsors lucky draw prizes from Southern Euro Plumbing going to Spot Yalb-back Lair, the IGA voucher to Derf-back Paste, Dalmeny's Serenity voucher to Par Rose-out and the Blue Octopus voucher to Buzz Saw.
Saturday's pennant game against Narooma at Narooma saw Dalmeny win the rinks 2/1 with shots-up 60/49 for 9 points. Winners are grinners. In the only semi-final round of the minor singles championship played Derf-back Paste got stuck in to lead 11/nil over Val Nided-I-back after 5 ends with Val rallying to come back 10/15 after 15 and then tie it all up 19/all after 21 ends and again 24/all after 28 ends but the Derf-back guy got the shot on the 29th end to win 25/24 in a great tussle between 2 first year bowlers, you both "Done Good".
Nod-back Heavenless and the Orless fellow will play off on Tuesday. All players are reminded of the new Dalmeny monthly pairs competition with a $20 entry and great prize money and a feed based on ends won and shots up starting Thursday March 2 so please get your pairings down early to help our organisers and those not having a go the usual triples games will be played.
