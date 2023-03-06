There was much excitement and nervous tension at the CWA Narooma's rooms as the women waited with bated breath to learn who would go on to the next stage of The Land Cookery Competition.
There were entries from 14 adults, with some entering several categories at the branch level of the competition on Friday, March 3.
Liz Tough, CWA Far South Coast Group Land Cookery Officer, said at this stage more than 100 items have qualified for the regional level of the competition where they will vie for the chance to go on to the state competition that is held to coincide with the NSW CWA's annual conference in May.
A brother and sister from Narooma Public School, Chloe and Max Kay, who entered the junior competition will go through to the regional competition in Bermagui.
Diana Morgan, the Narooma branch's cookery officer was at hand to accept the entries and have them ready for judging by experienced Land Cookery judge Barb Smith.
When asked to comment on the quality of the entries, Ms Smith tactfully replied "the judge congratulates all those who have to re-cook their items to go to Bermagui".
What does Ms Smith look for when judging the cakes?
"The overall appearance, the overall presentation, how well it has been cooked, the texture when it is cut and the final thing is the taste."
So far this year Ms Smith has judged The Land cookery competitions in Tilba, Cobargo, Bodalla, Narooma, Pambula and Merimbula.
She also judged at the Eurobodalla, Bega and Milton agricultural shows, with Bombala and Cooma still ahead of her.
It is remarkable that Ms Smith can judge all those cakes with such a tiny sample of each one, something she attributed to her very good sense of taste and smell.
"I was blessed with it for some reason," Ms Smith said with a smile.
Earlier this year she taught some young people to cook for the Eurobodalla Show.
She was delighted that one of the lads she taught won first prize in the brownie category although he was very embarrassed that he had beaten Ms Smith.
The CWA Far South Coast Group regional competition will be held in Bermagui on Tuesday, March 14.
Ms Smith will not be judging there as Ms Tough has arranged for two judges from Canberra and Sussex Inlet to come to Bermagui because they are independent from the Far South Coast.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
