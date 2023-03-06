Narooma News
14 adults entered CWA Narooma's The Land Cookery Competition

By Marion Williams
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 9:30am
CWA Land Cookery judge Barb Smith, CWA Far South Coast Group Land Cookery Officer Liz Tough and CWA Narooma branch cookery officer Diana Morgan. Picture by Marion Willams

There was much excitement and nervous tension at the CWA Narooma's rooms as the women waited with bated breath to learn who would go on to the next stage of The Land Cookery Competition.

